CB Berry Signed; TE Epps Waived/Injured

Berry (5'11", 180) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Detroit on April 30, 2010, and spent two seasons with the Lions before being waived on July 23. He has played in 12 career games, recording 33 tackles, one interception and 12 passes defensed. He started the first game in his rookie season before being placed on injured reserve for the final 15 games. In 2011, Berry played in 11 games (three starts), amassing 30 tackles and 11 PDs. Epps (6'3", 250) spent the entire preseason with the Jets before being waived Sept. 1. He rejoined the organization Sept. 14, after signing with Chicago's practice squad four days earlier, and played in three games. Epps entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection of San Diego in 2010. He appeared in three games with Miami in 2010 and has spent time on the practice squads of the Chargers, Colts, Dolphins and Jets.