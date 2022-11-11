Captain C.J. Mosley Says the Jets 'Can Play With Anybody 

On the first day of training camp last summer, before the Jets had played a single games, LB C.J. Mosley told reporters that the playoffs were a realistic goal and that it should be everybody's expectation. Now, with a 6-3 record and this coming Sunday off, and the in the playoff conversation, Mosley is confident in his prediction.

"I feel the exact same," Mosley said of the Green & White, who are one of five AFC team with six victories. "That was just a byproduct of everyone being together during OTAs, minicamp, just the whole offseason program. That was really just speaking from the heart and honestly just believing what we can accomplish and setting our goals to a very high standard."

"We know we can play with anybody just based off of our confidence, based off of our skill level, and really based off our ability to understand the game," Mosley said. "I feel like we're a young group, but we're very wise in a lot of areas and it makes up for a lot of things. A lot of players have seen a lot of ball on this team and on this defense, and I think that shows a lot when we're on the field -- being able to handle situations, being able to get out the field on sudden changes, things like that. All around we got pieces to the puzzle and every piece is in the right spot, so when we can do that week in and week out, we give ourselves a fighting chance every day."