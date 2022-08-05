Can Denzel Mims Become Memorable Again? 'I'm Trying to Do Everything Right'

Thus, Mims, in his first two seasons combined, has played in 20 games (11 starts, 718 offensive snaps) and has 31 catches for 490 yards. He has yet to score his first NFL touchdown. Such numbers are not of the memorable variety.

Yet he also has seven 25-yards-plus receptions, which give him an odd distinction in recent franchise history. His 22.6% rate of 25-plus catches to all catches is the best by a Jet at any position with a minimum of 20 catches since 1994.

So Mims still has some explosiveness to his game. And that isn't his only positive on display during these dog days of summer.

"Denzel's doing a really good job, fighting his tail off in the run game because he's so well-conditioned now," head coach Robert Saleh said. "He's doing things with his body in the passing game from a route-running standpoint that he wasn't able to do in the past. He's battling on [special] teams — that'll be a big part of it, too.

"I really liked the way he approached the offseason. The coaching, he's accepted, he doesn't make excuses. He's grinding, approaching it like a professional, and for that I'm grateful."