Can Denzel Mims Become Memorable Again? 'I'm Trying to Do Everything Right'

Jets' 3rd-Year WR Attacked the Offseason and Training Camp with Big Goal in Mind: Become a Full-Time Starter

Aug 05, 2022 at 03:20 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SNY27359-mims-thumb

You want to be remembered as a star athlete and primetime performer? The NFL's just the venue for you. You want to be forgotten and drop off the face of the earth? Unfortunately, the NFL is a very effective platform for those kinds of leaps as well.

Severe injury, mystery illness, circumstances within your control, circumstances out of your control. Players disappear for those reasons and more every year.

Denzel Mims struggled through his first two seasons as a Jets wide receiver, so his career could go either way. But he is determined not to be forgotten. He even has a goal that, if he realizes it, will get him remembered.

"I see myself on top," Mims said after Friday's eighth practice of training camp. "I think I've put in enough work to be there. Obviously, that's a coach's decision. But starting receiver, that's my goal. That's my only goal."

At one time, in the 2020 offseason after he was the Jets' second-round pick (59th overall) out of Baylor, that was surely the plan. But Mims battled hamstring injuries as a rookie that kept him out of much of August and the first six games of the season before he got his career under way. Then came the severe case of food poisoning last offseason, which dropped his 6-3, 207-pound frame down 20 pounds and his position on the depth chart down several rungs.

Thus, Mims, in his first two seasons combined, has played in 20 games (11 starts, 718 offensive snaps) and has 31 catches for 490 yards. He has yet to score his first NFL touchdown. Such numbers are not of the memorable variety.

Yet he also has seven 25-yards-plus receptions, which give him an odd distinction in recent franchise history. His 22.6% rate of 25-plus catches to all catches is the best by a Jet at any position with a minimum of 20 catches since 1994.

So Mims still has some explosiveness to his game. And that isn't his only positive on display during these dog days of summer.

"Denzel's doing a really good job, fighting his tail off in the run game because he's so well-conditioned now," head coach Robert Saleh said. "He's doing things with his body in the passing game from a route-running standpoint that he wasn't able to do in the past. He's battling on [special] teams — that'll be a big part of it, too.

"I really liked the way he approached the offseason. The coaching, he's accepted, he doesn't make excuses. He's grinding, approaching it like a professional, and for that I'm grateful."

"Oh, most definitely," Mims confirmed of his almost maniacal approach to training. "Last year with the sickness, I wasn't able to get back to where I used to be. This offseason I worked like crazy to get ready for this season. I feel like I've grown in each area as a receiver, worked my tail off catching everything I can and becoming the best receiver I can, and even with my health, eating all the right things. I'm just trying to do everything right."

Practice Gallery | Top Images from Jets Training Camp Practice No. 8

See the Green & White on the field in full pads during week two at training camp.

E_SNY39949
1 / 66
E_SNY_0007
2 / 66
E_SNY39740
3 / 66
E_SNY_2687
4 / 66
E_SNY_2373
5 / 66
E_SNY_2374
6 / 66
E_SNY_2424
7 / 66
E_SNY_2644
8 / 66
E_SNY39604
9 / 66
E_SNY_2610
10 / 66
E_SNY_2519
11 / 66
E_SNY_2380
12 / 66
E_SNY_2220
13 / 66
E_SNY_2029
14 / 66
E_SNY_2138
15 / 66
E_SNY_1787
16 / 66
E_SNY_1756
17 / 66
E_SNY_1822
18 / 66
E_SNY_1814
19 / 66
E_SNY_1734
20 / 66
E_SNY_1686
21 / 66
E_SNY_1275
22 / 66
E_SNY_1609
23 / 66
E_SNY_1250
24 / 66
E_SNY_1222
25 / 66
E_SNY_1083
26 / 66
E_SNY_0853
27 / 66
E_SNY_0770
28 / 66
E_SNY_0496
29 / 66
E_SNY_0201
30 / 66
E_SNY_0342
31 / 66
E_SNY_0175
32 / 66
E_SNY_0387
33 / 66
E_SNY_0120
34 / 66
E_SA103182
35 / 66
E_SA103753
36 / 66
E_SA103683
37 / 66
E_SA103726
38 / 66
E_SA103156
39 / 66
E_SA103152
40 / 66
E_SA103638
41 / 66
E_SA103437
42 / 66
E_SA103405
43 / 66
E_SA103461
44 / 66
E_SA103356
45 / 66
E_SA103248
46 / 66
E_SA103097
47 / 66
E_SA102930
48 / 66
E_SA103052
49 / 66
E_SNY_1333
50 / 66
E_SNY_3463
51 / 66
E_SNY_3445
52 / 66
E_SNY_2985
53 / 66
E_SNY_3227
54 / 66
E_SNY_3411
55 / 66
E_SNY_3334
56 / 66
E_SNY_3308
57 / 66
E_SNY_3263
58 / 66
E_SNY_2875
59 / 66
E_SNY_2941
60 / 66
E_SNY_0463
61 / 66
E_SNY_1415
62 / 66
E_SNY_1935
63 / 66
E_SNY_1527
64 / 66
E_SNY_2878
65 / 66
E_SNY_3510
66 / 66
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

We'll see if all that tail-working is enough to elevate Mims into memory-worthy territory. Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole departed from last year's WRs room but Corey Davis is back and healthy, Elijah Moore is preparing for a blockbuster sophomore season, Braxton Berrios (who we like to refer to as "the Miami Multitool") re-signed, and Garrett Wilson was picked 10th overall in the draft.

If Mims wants to start for the Jets this season, he's got a lot of bodies to climb over. But he's doing all the right things, including checking in with QB Zach Wilson, who advised him: "I'm going to look for you, just be yourself and be ready to come to work."

And he's ready to throw himself into whatever role Saleh, OC Mike LaFleur and STC Brant Boyer have for him. Next stop is a big milepost for him — Saturday night's Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium.

Mims knows he may have to prove himself in kick coverage before he gets that shot to reach his goal for the season. But he knows what the difference between here and gone is in the NFL and he plans on being here this season.

"I like to do everything I can to help the team," he said. "But I'd love to be a starting receiver. Honestly."

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | What Is Robert Saleh's No. 1 Rule of Training Camp?

Bryce Hall Picks off Zach Wilson; Zonovan Knight Ends Practice with Long TD Run

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/5) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Day 4 in Pads

See All of the Content from Friday's Practice at Jets Training Camp

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/5) | Bryce Hall Makes a Play on a Deep Ball, Zach Wilson Flips a Pass & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Friday's Practice at Training Camp

news

Jets LB Quincy Williams: Kwon Alexander Has Brought a 'Boatload of Energy'

Quincy Williams Says Brother Quinnen Williams Is Locked Himself Into Football

news

Jets' Jordan Whitehead Is Comfy Now and About to Play to His Strengths

HC Robert Saleh's Baseball Term for Veteran Safety's Impressive Package of Football Skills: 'Home Run'

news

Jets Training Camp Hurts So Good for WR Garrett Wilson

QB Zach Wilson on the Former Ohio State Standout: He Has All the Tools

news

Jets DE Jacob Martin: 'I'm the Total Package'

Green & White Defensive Lineman Growing from His Battles with RT Mekhi Becton

news

Jets' Solomon Thomas Using Extra Time to Help Jets D-Line

Veteran DT Sharing Knowledge on HC Robert Saleh and Talented Former Teammates

news

Where Are They Now: Nick Ferguson

Catch Up with the Former Jet from Miami

news

Jets Practice Report | Zach Wilson Is Red-Hot in Red-Zone Period

Michael Carter Returns to Practice; Ty Johnson and Greg Zuerlein Sit Out

news

Sheldon Rankins: D-Line Another Jets Unit with High Expectations in '22

Veteran Lineman: 'Man for Man, I'd Have to Say This Is As Talented a Room As I've Been In'

Advertising