Camp Countdown: More Big Plays from the DBs?

4. New No. 20: Kyle Wilson, who has four pro seasons under his belt after being taken with the 29th overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft, impressed the coaching staff with his assertiveness in the spring.

"This is about as confident as I've seen him since I've been here," McDonald said. "He needs to take his game to the next level. This is a big year for Kyle and he knows that he needs to make his share of plays. I think he is set and ready to prove a point. He has that chip on his shoulder."