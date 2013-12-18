Calvin Pace, Mo Wilkerson: Dynamic Sack Duo

Calvin's sure not counting 10 sacks as in the bank yet. Heck, it took him eight years and 14 games to get to nine. And Wilkerson knows all about the vicissitudes of sackdom, since he racked up his 10 in the season's first 11 games but, despite continued pocket pressure, has gone sackless the last three games.

"I'm in a fortunate situation where I really do play with some very good players," Pace praised. "When I'm beside a guy like Muhammad or Sheldon [Richardson], it's easy because those guys draw a certain amount of attention. They're really not looking for an old man going in there and making a play. But I've been fortunate and very blessed to have the opportunity to come back this year."

Pace was on an emotional roller-coaster for a while after being released in February, then re-signing in April. He said nobody wants to get cut "but I just had an opportunity to come back to where I really wanted to be. There's no hard feelings. It happens."

He thanks his teammates for putting him in this position but also said that Rex Ryan returning to the defensive meeting room has helped him, as has the tutelage of DL coach Karl Dunbar and the Ryan/Dennis Thurman scheme that's been emphasizing a bit more four-man rush than it used to.

But after all the thanks and the aw-shuckses, Pace and Wilkerson, the newest dynamic duo in franchise sack history, sound confident that against Cleveland on Sunday or at Miami to wrap up the season the following week, No. 10 will come to No. 97.

"I know he's going to get that one," said Wilkerson.

"Let's not stop at 10," said Pace. "Let's get 12."