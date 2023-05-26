C.J. Uzomah: Aaron Rodgers' Biggest Presence Has Been in Meetings

Jets TE C.J. Uzomah has played with 10 quarterbacks in eight seasons. Entering Year 9 with 94 regular-season games under his belt, Uzomah is learning new tricks of the NFL trade from his 11th signal-caller, Aaron Rodgers.

"Every year I try to learn something different, but I'm learning a lot just with concepts with coverages with how he wants to how he wants us to run certain things," he said. "He (Rodgers) is opening up the playbook. It's not just unnecessarily you're running here, you're running to a spot and things of that nature. It's, 'Hey, if I have this drop, you can do this thing, I'll find you in this window. You don't have to you don't have to do XYZ.'

"Meetings is the biggest place where we feel his presence the most because it's not just someone talking to you. It's, 'Hey, we're going to stop for a second and talk about this just so that we're all on the same page.' It's been awesome."

Uzomah, 30, has experience with top-tier quarterback play. He overlapped with Bengals QB Joe Burrow for two seasons and they played in Super Bowl LVI together. Uzomah referred to Rodgers and Burrow as "unbelievable in their own right." But Rodgers' huddle presence has stood out to Uzomah in the month they've lined up together.