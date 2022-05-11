C.J. Mosley: 'We're Going in the Right Direction'

After two years away from the game, what motivation is there to come back?

"At the end of day, you want to win, that's what this is about, that's why I'm here, that's why people chose to leave their teams to come to the New York Jets," Mosley said. "To come here and win. What better place to do it? We have great fans, great tradition, unfortunately we've been on the losing side for multiple years.

"This year, I want to stay healthy, be a good teammate and be a mentor to guys who have come in, the rookies and second-year players. We want to be the team that can get off the field in the two-minute drill, be that team that can hold a one-TD lead and close teams out. That's the level we're trying to get at. Everyone is really excited. We're really all looking forward to putting something together and putting the New York Jets back on the map. It will be great."

Mosley is the Alpha dog in the linebackers group, paired with Quincy Williams -- a savvy pickup by GM Joe Douglas who was second on the team with 110 total tackles.

In 2020 the Jets drafted two college safeties -- Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen -- and converted them into linebackers. Sherwood made strides before sustaining an Achilles tendon injury and Nasirildeen remains a work in progress at the position. At present, the only other linebackers on the roster are Del'Shawn Phillips and D.Q. Thomas, who was signed as an undrafted free agent.

With a reinforced defensive line, headlined by the return of Lawson from a season-ending injury, and a beefed-up defensive backfield, Mosley sees a Jets defense that has good personnel and enhanced competition.