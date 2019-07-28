C.J. Mosley Settling In as Quarterback of the Jets' Defense

Mosley turns the praise back on his teammates, all of whom are learning about each other as they soak up a little more of the Williams scheme each day.

"I think it's the mental aspect, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Different guys have different ways," he said. "I'm a quiet leader, I do more things on the field by example and all that. It takes all of our, I guess, egos to make this defense go. We've got Jamal [Adams] in the back that's going to be the talker, we've got Leonard [Williams] up front. As long we're all on the same page, it really doesn't matter who talks and who doesn't talk."

All of Mosley's relationships will make this D go, but a particularly key connection is with his next-door neighbor, fellow inside 'backer Avery Williamson.

"Really, that's an important piece of it that kind of gets overlooked, that relationship," Gase said.

"Every day," Mosley said, "we're learning something new as far as each other as far as the way we play, as far as the playbook and our defensive package, because there are going to be different things they put in each week. So we've just got to make sure we're doing our job first. Then once we start learning what we have to do, we can start playing off of each other and things like that."

"C.J.'s a chill dude. It's been good," Williamson said of his new inside alliance. "We're trying to figure out how we work as a team and making sure we're the best duo on the field."

And that attitude will continue to spread from duo to unit as the summer moves forward.