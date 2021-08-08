C.J. Mosley Says 'It Felt Good' to Be Back on the Field at MetLife Stadium

Head coach Robert Saleh was generally pleased, at least in his comments right after the game, but knows things can always be improved.

"I thought the defense came out and they were playing very fast, especially up front," Saleh said. "Everything starts up front, and still does in football, offensively and defensively. Thought the defense did a really nice job coming out hot. It was good, got a lot of snaps in, got a lot of learning opportunities, a lot of guys that are gonna find a lot of tape to get better off of. It was a good productive day for sure."

Speaking of that highlight tape, Mosley put an exclamation point on the night with an interception of a Wilson pass, which only brought to mind his breathtaking Pick 6 on opening day against Buffalo back in 2019. To "open" the 2021 season, Mosley's interception on a fourth-down pass from Wilson, was headed for Jamison Crowder before safety Lamarcus Joyner hit Crowder as the ball arrived. The deflection was snagged by a diving Mosley who cradled the ball with both hands as he turned over onto his back.

Teamed with Jarrad Davis, signed in free agency from Detroit, in the Jets new 4-3 defense, Mosley had nothing but praise for his partner.

"It's been awesome, he's a very smart linebacker, humble, hungry," Mosley said. "Most importantly, he matches my intensity everyday at work and I try to match his. We always talk pre-snap about what we're seeing, about what the offense is doing, working together with pressures.

"It's gonna be fun as we get to know each other better and figure out what makes both of us go, and how we can complement each other. I think our whole linebacker group is pretty good, especially with a solid defense with the length that we have and the speed, it's going to be a sight to see."

With a day off on Sunday, the Jets, Mosley and the defense will be back at work Monday.