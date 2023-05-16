C.J. Mosley's Enjoying Jets' Offseason but His Game Face Is Never Far Away

Lighthearted Thoughts on Aaron Rodgers, New Schedule Don't Alter Defensive Leader's Focus and Goals

May 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SS1_5221-mosley-thumb

This time on the NFL calendar can be a time for some smiles and lightheartedness. C.J. Mosley is a serious-minded, battle-tested pro linebacker, but even he admitted to being a little stunned and amused by some of the offseason developments surrounding his Jets.

Such as the arrival less than a month ago of Aaron Rodgers.

"When we go out and do our little stretch line, he's right next to me," Mosley said, the ninth-year player sounding like a rookie. "We'll be having a conversation sometimes, and it'll be, he's really right here, he's talking to me."

Then there's the Jets' recently released schedule for 2023, the one that features a franchise-record six primetime games one year after the '22 schedule dished up a franchise-record 14 kickoffs at 1 p.m. ET.

"If anything, we're just looking forward to it," Mosley said of the sked ahead. "And for sure we're going to have to change our sleeping schedules. A lot of us aren't used to waking up a little later and getting a late breakfast in. You get to sleep in on some of these games."

But Mosley never sleeps on the seriousness of what he, his defense and his team are trying to do. The new schedule is one of the NFL's most difficult, based on combined 2022 schedule strength, with their first six games before their Week 7 bye presenting four playoff teams and a .653 schedule strength to overcome.

"For sure, there are going to be real tests for us during the season," he said. "Like we always say, there's no test without testimony. As you can see, the first game, Monday night, we open up against our division rival [Buffalo] so the bar is set high and it's going to be a chance for us to come out there the first game and put something on television. So we're trying really to just focus on what we can control right now and obviously the phases we have to go through in the offseason."

The same holds true about working alongside and on the other side of the ball against the new No. 8.

"It's an honor and it's exciting. It sounds good, it looks pretty, but we've still got to put that work in," Mosley said. "Everybody highly respects him, he brings something to the table that a lot of us haven't seen and played with and had as a teammate. Everybody's excited to be with him, coach with him, learn from him and start building these memories."

Mosley has been one of the Jets, for several years, talking about the goals and dreams for this team that began implementing head coach Robert Saleh's program and culture in 2021. Last year, he sounded prescient as the Jets opened 7-4, then not so much as they lost their last six to miss the playoffs.

But as blithe as he may be at this time of year, Mosley knows all that must be done, that would have to be done had the Rodgers trade never happened and that still has to be done now that the veteran QB is sitting and stretching and throwing among the Jets during their offseason program.

"There are going to be some real hard battles that we're going to have to endure and conquer, and some of them we're going to get defeated in," he said. "But how quickly can we bounce back, how quickly can we correct our mistakes? If we made a mistake in Week 2, are we still going to make the same mistake in Week 8 or are we going to correct it on the field and get it done as quickly as possible?

"The teams that last are the teams that can correct their mistakes, play penalty-free football, get turnovers — all the things we've been trying to put together. We've got all the right pieces, but when that time comes, we're going to have to jell and really understand each other, and that's going to take us through this long season that we have to have."

That's the season that Mosley, Rodgers and the Jets have to have so they can get to where they want to go.

Related Content

news

Jets Rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse Believes LSU Prepared Him for NFL

Versatile Player Lined Up at Safety in Rookie Camp; Attended Same High School as Joe McKnight

news

Jets Sign TE Izaiah Gathings

Former College WR Began Career at Gardner-Webb Before Transferring to Middle Tennessee State

news

Where Are They Now: Steve Tannen

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Florida

news

Mike North, NFL Broadcasting Guru: 'Rodgers to the Jets Makes Everyone More Interested'

Green & White Will Appear Six Times in Primetime, Opening vs. Bills Monday Night Sept. 11

news

Longest Tenured Current Jet Thomas Hennessy Says It Was a 'No-Brainer' to Return

Long Snapper Has Played in 98 Consecutive Games for the Green & White

news

Which Matchup Are You Most Looking Forward to on the Jets 2023 Schedule?

Aaron Rodgers, Green & White Host Bills Week 1, Chiefs Week 4, Eagles Week 6

news

2023 Jets Schedule Analysis: Aaron Rodgers Leads Return to Broadway

Six Primetime Games Highlight 2023 Schedule

news

Jets Set for a Six-Pack of Games in Primetime Including Date with the Champs

Aaron Rodgers, Green & White Have Matchups Under the Lights Against Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Dolphins & Browns

news

Aaron Rodgers-Led Jets Put New National Profile to the Test in 9 Home Games

2023 MetLife Schedule Will Be Challenging but Fans Will Have the Stadium Shaking & Quaking All Season Long

news

Jets' 4-Game Preseason Schedule Starts with HOF Game, Ends with Giants

Aaron Rodgers to Make Green & White Game Debut vs. Browns in Canton; Panthers, Buccaneers Also Scheduled

news

Jets Sign DL Al Woods

Veteran DL Had 2 Sacks in 14 Games for Seahawks in 2022

Advertising