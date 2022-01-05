C.J. Mosley 'Honored and Blessed' to Be Named Curtis Martin Team MVP

Five other team awards were also announced Wednesday:

Folorunso Fatukasi — Dennis Byrd/Most Inspirational Player

The young man they call Foley gets his third team award in three years after nabbing the Kyle Clifton honor in 2019 and '20. Fatukasi earns the Byrd for his continuing inspirational contributions, from firing up the troops during pregame warmups to juicing his teammates and the fans with his sometimes high impactful hits behind the line of scrimmage.

Fatukasi makes no bones about taking after another inspirational Jets D-lineman in Steve McLendon, who won the Byrd award three years in a row, from 2017-19, before being traded to Tampa Bay last year.

"Big Steve has been a tremendous friend, mentor, a brother to a lot of people," Foley said. "His spirit is still high. I was fortunate, we were fortunate as players, as friends, to have him around. As he would tell me, the show is still going and you have to keep going."

RB Frank Gore was honored last year, but Fatukasi's win marks the ninth time in 10 years that a defensive player has won the award, named for Byrd, the Jets DL who suffered a paralyzing on-field injury in 1992, then worked inspirationally to "Rise Up and Walk," the title of his autobiography, less than a year later.

Ashtyn Davis — Ed Block Courage/Most Courageous Player

Davis worked hard to rehab his serious foot injury, suffered in December 2020 against the Raiders, so that he could return to action in October 2021 vs. the Titans and to the starting lineup two weeks later. His efforts in returning to the field have earned him the respect of his teammates in the form of the Ed Block Courage Award.

Davis is the first Jets defensive player to be presented with "the Block" since Muhammad Wilkerson in 2016 and the first Jets DB to gain the honor since Rontez Miles in '14. TE Ryan Griffin was given the award last year, which annually goes to a player by a vote of his teammates on each of the NFL's 32 teams in honoring players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.

Quinnen Williams — Marty Lyons/Community Service

Williams, the Jets' third-year defensive lineman, has always given back to the community, perhaps inspired by his mother, Marquischa, who died of breast cancer when he was 12 years old. Quinnen has kept up his involvement with Goryeb Children's Hospital as well as the oncology wing at Morristown Medical Center, where he has visited patients, both in person and via ZOOM, and signed autographs for the children and their families.

The award is named after Lyons, the former Jets first-round draft pick, member of the "New York Sack Exchange," Ring of Honor member, current Jets radio analyst, and the longtime proponent of community service through his foundation.

Quinnen Williams — Kyle Clifton/"Good Guy"

Williams also nabbed the Clifton Good Guy Award as voted on by the Jets staff in honor of the Green & White's 13-year linebacker. Along with his Lyons, Quinnen becomes only the third Jet in the last dozen years to claim two team awards in the same season. The other two were quarterbacks: Josh McCown was named Team MVP and the Clifton winner in 2017 and Ryan Fitzpatrick grabbed the Block and Clifton honors in '15.

Elijah Moore — Bill Hampton/"Rookie Who Acts Like a Pro"

It wasn't a full season for Moore as he's missed five of the 16 games to date due to an early concussion, a late quad and COVID. But the rookie from Ole Miss played a full season in the Jets locker room and was named the winner of this year's Bill Hampton Award.