C.J. Mosley Is the Jets' Secretary of Defense

Once the Jets signed arguably the top Mike linebacker in football, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams made the former Raven his secretary of defense.
"He told me the first day I'll be able to control a lot of stuff on the field — not just making the play calls, but the things we can do in certain types of defenses and different stunts we can do and things we can show," C.J. Mosley told reporters following the Green & White's first OTA session.
The addition of Mosley gave the Jets three elite players at all three levels as he has been inserted into a lineup that already features DL Leonard Williams and S Jamal Adams. While Adam Gase has a signal caller on offense in Sam Darnold, it was imperative that the Jets got one for the other side of the ball.
"I'm the quarterback of the defense and I have to get everybody lined up," Mosley said. "In this defense, I can make a lot of extra calls, different calls besides what the original call is. With film study and understanding the playbook, I can definitely add on to what I see other than just the call."
Gase referred to Mosley as a "culture changer" and the 26-year-old inside 'backer is a three-down player who has been consistently productive through five pro seasons. Since 2014, the four-time Pro Bowler and Panthers ILB Luke Kuechly are the only two players in the NFL with 500 tackles, eight sacks and eight interceptions.
Even though Mosley has moved north from Baltimore, he has family with him every time he steps out on the practice field. Linebacker Jamey Mosley, who followed his older brother to Alabama, was one of 16 undrafted free agents to sign with New York's AFC representative in May.
"We were all together as a family, watching the draft. One of the things I told him was no matter if you get picked or not, as long as you get that phone call," Mosley said. "It just makes it that much more special when he came to the Jets. We're all excited, he's excited. I'm kind of going to let him progress on his own but any time he has any question when we watch film together, I'm always there for him."
Mosley has always been considered a rock both on and off the field. He is another foundational piece for a Williams-led defense that is already moving at a rapid speed.
"That's kind of been our MO, getting lined up fast, getting the call. Everybody is flying around the football, making plays. This first week of OTAs, you can definitely see the defensive guys flying around, trying to run to the ball every single play," said Mosley, whose 15 takeaways from 2014-18 are tied for second among all NFL 'backers. "If the ball is on the ground, we pick it up whether it's an incompletion or not. His tenacity in the classroom kind of brings out the dog in us. When we get out on the field, we want to do good for him and do good for each other."
Gase and Williams will continue to match wits and both are equipped with powerful pieces. And Mosley, a multidimensional threat, is going to have the ability to make moves to get the defenders in better position to attack.
"Besides him (Gase) being an offensive guy and trying to trick us every day in practice, it's like him and Coach Williams playing chess every day," Mosley said. "All they're going to do is make the offense and the defense better, make us challenge each other. I'm going to point out that the defense won pretty much every single practice, so they're probably going to come in next week and try to trick us and do something different."