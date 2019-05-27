C.J. Mosley Is the Jets' Secretary of Defense

Mosley has always been considered a rock both on and off the field. He is another foundational piece for a Williams-led defense that is already moving at a rapid speed.

"That's kind of been our MO, getting lined up fast, getting the call. Everybody is flying around the football, making plays. This first week of OTAs, you can definitely see the defensive guys flying around, trying to run to the ball every single play," said Mosley, whose 15 takeaways from 2014-18 are tied for second among all NFL 'backers. "If the ball is on the ground, we pick it up whether it's an incompletion or not. His tenacity in the classroom kind of brings out the dog in us. When we get out on the field, we want to do good for him and do good for each other."

Gase and Williams will continue to match wits and both are equipped with powerful pieces. And Mosley, a multidimensional threat, is going to have the ability to make moves to get the defenders in better position to attack.