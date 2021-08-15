C.J. Mosley Is Back Where He Belongs at Heart of Jets' Defense

Mosley was credited with one combo tackle in addition to that impressive pass defended. He only played a few series, but as all Jets fans know, the thing is ... he played.

"It was a cool experience, starting from yesterday," he said. "To drive to team hotel, that's something I haven't done in a long time. Going to the meetings at night, waking up in morning and getting back to my routine. There was even a little traffic to getting to the stadium. I'm embracing everything."

The veteran linebacker, who signed in free agency after five seasons in Baltimore, saw his first season in Green & White in 2019 ruined by injury. He then opted out of the 2020 NFL season over coronavirus concerns. Now back, and lighter at about 230 pounds, down from 245-250, Mosley was joined on the starting linebacker unit by Jarred Davis and rookie Hamsah Nasirildeen.

"You can never take this game for granted," Mosley, 29, said. "Any time you step on the field you want to try and give it your all and take advantage of every opportunity you get."