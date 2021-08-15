C.J. Mosley Is Back Where He Belongs at Heart of Jets' Defense

Jets Hold Giants to 163 Total Yards in Win; Mosley Has a Tackle and a PD in Short Stint

Aug 15, 2021 at 12:14 AM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ1_0949-mosley-thumb

C.J. Mosely returned to game action for the first time since early in the 2019 season, making an immediate impact in the Jets' 12-7 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night.

On the game's first play from scrimmage, Giants QB Mike Glennon attempted a pass deep over the middle intended for Derek Slayton. But before Slayton could get his hands on the ball, a blur of green in No. 57 -- C.J. Mosley -- dropped into coverage, rose into the air and deflected the ball over Slayton, harmlessly incomplete.

"I was reading the O-line and it wasn't coming up aggressively so I didn't think it was a run," Mosley told reporters after the game. "I was kind of sitting in my spot waiting for something to develop."

It did.

Mosley was credited with one combo tackle in addition to that impressive pass defended. He only played a few series, but as all Jets fans know, the thing is ... he played.

"It was a cool experience, starting from yesterday," he said. "To drive to team hotel, that's something I haven't done in a long time. Going to the meetings at night, waking up in morning and getting back to my routine. There was even a little traffic to getting to the stadium. I'm embracing everything."

The veteran linebacker, who signed in free agency after five seasons in Baltimore, saw his first season in Green & White in 2019 ruined by injury. He then opted out of the 2020 NFL season over coronavirus concerns. Now back, and lighter at about 230 pounds, down from 245-250, Mosley was joined on the starting linebacker unit by Jarred Davis and rookie Hamsah Nasirildeen.

"You can never take this game for granted," Mosley, 29, said. "Any time you step on the field you want to try and give it your all and take advantage of every opportunity you get."

C.J. Mosley is back.

