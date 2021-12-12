C.J. Mosley: Despite Some Issues, Jets D 'Had a Pretty Solid Game'

As Robert Saleh might say if you suggested the Jets defense had its own struggles against New Orleans on Sunday, "I won't hide from that."

But Saleh and his players also weren't going to throw themselves on the mercy of the court of public opinion, either. The Green & White defensive effort in the 30-9 loss to the Saints wasn't as bad as it had may have seemed at first glance and as tough as it had been in recent weeks.

Take the visitors' 203 rushing yards. Sounds bad, and for sure, RB Alvin Kamara climbed off his injury cart of the previous four weeks to rush for 120 yards on 27 carries. But as LB C.J. Mosley said:

"I felt like for the most part, we had a pretty solid game. We knew what they were running based on their personnel. They showed us a few different runs. I think, on the sideline, we made good adjustments. Obviously, in the second half, and on the last play at the end, they did a good job of scheming us on our defense. We didn't have our extra guy in the box and they were able to get that big explosive run. So obviously at the end of the game, you don't want that."

Saleh was of a similar mind on that final Hill scamper.

"Aside from that last run, I think they were averaging 3.7 or 3.8 yards a carry," he said. "I felt like the run game was fine. They just kept going to it. They were at 43 carries for 160 yards. If you need 43 carries, I feel like you're doing something right defensively. Credit to them for being patient. The last run of 44 yards makes the stat look a lot worse. Up that point, I felt like the efficiency of our run defense was pretty good."