C.J. Mosley Always Wants to Be in the Game, Even a Preseason Game

For sure, that next game comes next Monday night against visiting Atlanta, after two joint practices with the Falcons.

"It will be good to get a look at a different team, a different offense," Mosley said. "Get the feel against another quarterback, a different offensive line, everything. They're really more like two scrimmages [the Jets will also have a joint practice against the Giants before the teams play their preseason finale on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28] where we're having that competitive spirit, see another [team's] color come on the field.

"We just want to make sure we do everything the right way. We both want to compete."

Mosley is well aware that Lawson, who was signed in free agency from Cincinnati, is champing at the bit for game action after more than a year away from chasing opposing quarterbacks.

"He has that tenacity, he doesn't have a stop button," Mosley, 30, said of Lawson. "After practice, you can see him working on something. He's on the edge of the line of scrimmage and has a high motor and won't be stopped. He's a quiet leader and when he talks everybody listens. Even though he came off a tough injury, it doesn't look like he's lost a beat."

In Mosley's view, the same could be said of his (older) former teammate on the Ravens, quarterback Joe Flacco, who will be the Jets starter for the foreseeable future while Zach Wilson's knee injury is sorted out. Mosley and Flacco were together in Baltimore from 2014-18.

"He looks exactly the same, the same good arm, a nice release, tall in the pocket and still running around, which you don't see from plus 35-plus-year-old guys," Mosley said of the 37-year-old QB. "It's a good luxury to have a guy who's proven himself in the league, was a Super Bowl MVP and has won multiple games and playoff games. He has all the experience he needs to help our offense and the entire team."

Mosley is bullish on the Jets' "energetic" defense, which got an infusion of raw energy with the addition of LB Kwon Alexander. And Mosley continues to be impressed by the team's top draft pick, a cornerback he calls "Ahmad," even though the nickname "Sauce" has caught on bigly.