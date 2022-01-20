By Year's End, Jets RB Michael Carter Was the One Wielding the Sledgehammer

Rookie Absorbed Early Impacts, Then Rose Through the Season as a Green & White Offensive Force

Jan 20, 2022 at 08:45 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

SZ1_2220-carter-thumb

Michael Carter never doubted himself, but the Jets' fourth-round rookie running back reflected on some of the early brick walls he ran into on his way to leading the Green & White in rushing and youthful leadership.

Wall No. 1 arrived in the form of a veteran linebacker in training camp.

"Going one-on-one with Jarrad Davis in pass pro," Carter told newyorkjets.com's Eric Allen during a season-ending interview about his welcome-to-the-league moment. "He just came right through the A-gap screaming and I had to pick him up. That was my first pass pro in the NFL at all, practice or game. It kind of gave me some confidence because nobody hits harder than Jarrad."

Carter survived the preseason, only to get another welcoming party in the form of the Panthers defense on opening day.

"We played Carolina and I'm not going to lie. I was like, man, is it going to be like this every week? Carolina, they were ready to play," he said. "I think it was after we played New England the first time, I was kind of like, OK, I can do something with this."

Carter wound up being his own irresistible force against the immovable objects he faced in the early going. He stepped up to starting tailback after that Patriots home opener and, except for injury, didn't give it up. He finished by leading the Jets with 639 rushing yards (at 4.3 yards/carry) and 964 scrimmage yards (thanks to a healthy 9.0 yards/catch). He also topped the team in both rushing (29) and total first downs (46).

He notched his first game of 100 scrimmage yards in Game 6 at New England and logged three of those for the year — the first Jets rookie with that many 100 YFS games in the regular season since Leon Washington in 2006. And he got his first 100-yard rushing game with 118 yards on 16 carries against Jacksonville, another hurdle he cleared after some thoughts that it might not come in his first pro season.

"We played Miami the first time and I had a big run in the first quarter. And I was just so hard-pressed to get 100," Carter recalled. "At the time I was like, man, if I don't get 100 this game, I'm never going to get it. But when you let it come organically, things tend to happen when you don't stress over it, you don't press over it."

Another growth spurt came in the yards-before-contact area. All the Jets backs and blockers in the season's first half were struggling to get more than a yard and a half past the line before getting hit. Carter through his first nine games was unofficially at 1.21 yards before contact per carry.

But beginning with that Miami home game (and sandwiched around those three IR games due to an ankle injury vs. the Dolphins), he more than doubled his before-contact figure to 2.53 and ramped his total yards/carry in his last five games to 6.04. Some say the running game took off when Laurent Duvernay-Tardif entered the starting lineup at RG vs. the Dolphins, and no doubt that was huge. But Carter's slithery, instinctive running style and his command of OC Mike LaFleur's playbook had a lot to say about it, too.

"He actually understands the playbook really well. That was the big thing I saw from him because I struggled with that," RB Tevin Coleman, who played two years on the 49ers with LaFleur as the passing-game coordinator, told newyorkjets.com's Ethan Greenberg. "Oh, yeah, definitely, he can grow so much in this game. He loves the game, he has great energy out there, and I know he's going to work hard. So we're going to see."

Carter also agrees that we're going to see, but he focuses not on himself as much as on his rookie teammates and on head coach Robert Saleh's physical, violent, technique- and family-oriented culture as key elements of the Jets to watch.

"The culture that we're building right now, it's so physical. We try to put that on tape every time, win, lose or draw. We try to be as violent as possible and we try to have the best technique," he said. "Another thing Coach Saleh teaches is, OK, do your job, but once you know your job, how far can you expand it to make the big play?"

Carter's getting the big-play part down. And he plans on being the sledgehammer toppling any brick walls in his way in 2022 and beyond.

Through the Lens | The Best Photos from the 2021 Jets Season

See All of the Top Images from the Green & White's 2021 Season

E_SZR51457
1 / 201
E_SZA1_635
2 / 201
E_DSC01138
3 / 201
E__ZR35724
4 / 201
E__ZR33175
5 / 201
E2_SA109962
6 / 201
E_SA101209
7 / 201
E_SA100502
8 / 201
E_SA100382
9 / 201
E_A9201060
10 / 201
E_A9201279
11 / 201
E_SA100618
12 / 201
E_SA101275
13 / 201
E_SA101223
14 / 201
E_SA101347
15 / 201
E_SA101391
16 / 201
E_SA101574_1
17 / 201
E_SA108325
18 / 201
E_SA108221
19 / 201
E_SA107978
20 / 201
E_SA108126
21 / 201
E_SA107769
22 / 201
E_SA107901
23 / 201
E_SA107428
24 / 201
E_SA107260
25 / 201
E_SA107809
26 / 201
E_SA107526
27 / 201
E_SA104079
28 / 201
E_SA107255
29 / 201
E_SA107080
30 / 201
E_SA107092
31 / 201
E_SA106881
32 / 201
E_SA106862
33 / 201
E_SA107255 copy
34 / 201
E_SA106822
35 / 201
E_SA106792
36 / 201
E_SA106537
37 / 201
E_SA106491
38 / 201
E_SA105758
39 / 201
E_SA106298
40 / 201
E_SA104784
41 / 201
E_SA104870
42 / 201
E_SA106235
43 / 201
E_SA105756
44 / 201
E_SA104501
45 / 201
E_SA104060
46 / 201
E_SA103794
47 / 201
E_SA103998
48 / 201
E_SA103906
49 / 201
E_SA103071
50 / 201
E_SA104777
51 / 201
E_SA102959
52 / 201
E_SA102336
53 / 201
E_SA102834
54 / 201
E_SA101687
55 / 201
E_SA102678
56 / 201
E_SA101412
57 / 201
E_SA101961_1
58 / 201
E_SA102236
59 / 201
E_SA101395
60 / 201
E_SA101544
61 / 201
E_SA107994
62 / 201
E_SA108361
63 / 201
E_SA109026
64 / 201
E_SA109445
65 / 201
E_SA109772
66 / 201
E_SA108875
67 / 201
E_SNY_1141
68 / 201
E_SNY_0533_1
69 / 201
E_SNY_1824
70 / 201
E_SNY_1659
71 / 201
E_SNY_0487
72 / 201
E_SA108503
73 / 201
E_SNY_1835
74 / 201
E_SNY_4089
75 / 201
E_SA109206
76 / 201
E_SNY_7543
77 / 201
E_SNY_9061_1
78 / 201
E_SS2_1148_2
79 / 201
E_SNY17619
80 / 201
E_SZ1_0184
81 / 201
E_SZ1_0137
82 / 201
E_SA1070573
83 / 201
E_SZ1_0929
84 / 201
E_SZ1_0738
85 / 201
E_SZ1_0472
86 / 201
E_SZ1_1425
87 / 201
E_SZ1_1241_1
88 / 201
E_SZ1_0203
89 / 201
E_SZ1_1864_1
90 / 201
E_SZ1_1655
91 / 201
E_SZ1_1310
92 / 201
E_SZ1_1990
93 / 201
E_SZ1_0081
94 / 201
E_SZ1_2108
95 / 201
E_SZ1_2006
96 / 201
E_SZ1_2326
97 / 201
E_SZ1_2339
98 / 201
E_SZ1_2142
99 / 201
E_SZ1_0101
100 / 201
E_SZ1_2451
101 / 201
E_SZ1_0401
102 / 201
E_SZ1_4446
103 / 201
E_SZ1_2550_1
104 / 201
E_SZ2_116
105 / 201
E_SZ1_2615
106 / 201
E_SZ2_251
107 / 201
E_SZ2_0462
108 / 201
E_SZ2_0201
109 / 201
E_SZ2_0540
110 / 201
E_SZ2_1267
111 / 201
E_SZ2_1405
112 / 201
E_SZ2_1548
113 / 201
E_SZ2_1379
114 / 201
E_SZ1_0339
115 / 201
E_SZ2_1463
116 / 201
E_SZ2_1722
117 / 201
E_SZ2_1439
118 / 201
E_SZ2_1727
119 / 201
E_SZ3_0023
120 / 201
E_SZ2_2190
121 / 201
E_SZ2_0106
122 / 201
E_SZ2_2182
123 / 201
E_SZ3_0513_1
124 / 201
E_SZ3_0754
125 / 201
E_SZ3_0552
126 / 201
E_SZ2_1434
127 / 201
E_SZ3_0521
128 / 201
E_SZ3_0715
129 / 201
E_SZ3_0720
130 / 201
E_SZ3_3026
131 / 201
E_SZA1_339
132 / 201
E_SZA1_926
133 / 201
E_SZA1_1424
134 / 201
E_SZ3_2896
135 / 201
E_SZA1_1286
136 / 201
E_SZA1_896
137 / 201
E_SZR31714
138 / 201
E_SZR31137
139 / 201
E_SZR33527
140 / 201
E_SZA1_1372
141 / 201
E_SZA1_3246
142 / 201
E_SZR34290
143 / 201
E_SZR34264
144 / 201
E_SZR33403
145 / 201
E_SZR34312
146 / 201
E_SZR34371
147 / 201
E_SZR34388
148 / 201
E_SZR50386
149 / 201
E_SZR50831
150 / 201
E_SZR51079
151 / 201
E_SZR50736
152 / 201
E_SZR54209
153 / 201
SZ3_8596
154 / 201
SZ2_0245
155 / 201
E_SZR50488
156 / 201
E_SZR52170
157 / 201
E_SA106581
158 / 201
SZ3_8353
159 / 201
SZ3_194
160 / 201
SZ1_2210
161 / 201
SZ1_1160
162 / 201
SZ1_2097
163 / 201
E_SZR51174
164 / 201
SZ1_2055
165 / 201
SZ1_0885
166 / 201
SZ1_1162
167 / 201
SNY36180
168 / 201
E_SZR51857
169 / 201
SNY_8161
170 / 201
SNY_3989
171 / 201
SNY_0724
172 / 201
SNY_0502
173 / 201
E_SZR54495
174 / 201
SNY_0125
175 / 201
E_SZR53663_1
176 / 201
E_SZR52519
177 / 201
E_SZR53806_1
178 / 201
E_SZR53183
179 / 201
E_SZR53201
180 / 201
E_SZR52851
181 / 201
E_SZR52629
182 / 201
E_SZR52240
183 / 201
E_SZR50482
184 / 201
E_SZR52273
185 / 201
E_SZR52233
186 / 201
E_SZR52049_1
187 / 201
E_SZR50726
188 / 201
E_SZR51478
189 / 201
E_SZR51473_1
190 / 201
E_SZR51317_1
191 / 201
E_SZR50221
192 / 201
E_SZR50956
193 / 201
E_SA107488
194 / 201
E_SA108268
195 / 201
E_SA106466
196 / 201
E_SA109172
197 / 201
E_SA107887
198 / 201
E2_SA109971
199 / 201
E_SA107608
200 / 201
E_SA107804
201 / 201
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

LG Alijah Vera-Tucker: Jets Rookie Class Has a Great Chance to Be Special

AVT Wants to Improve in Pass Protection, Remain Violent in the Run Game
news

Where Are They Now: Todd Scott

Catch Up with the the Former Jets Safety from Galveston, Texas
news

Jets Sign DL Bradlee Anae to Reserve/Future Contract

Cowboys' Former Fifth-Round Pick Totaled 29.5 Sacks in College at Utah
news

Notebook | GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Bullish on Jets' Future

A Quick Look Back, and a Laser-Focus on 2022 Season and Beyond
news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Ranks Two Jets Among Top Rookies Rankings

LG Alijah Vera-Tucker Checks in at No. 22, RB Michael Carter at No. 23
news

Connor McGovern Has Embraced Jets' Culture Change

Jets Center Says Zach Wilson Is Going to Be Very Special
news

Quinnen Williams Feels He 'Did Good' but His Best as a Jet Is Yet to Come

D-Lineman Enters 4th Pro Season Wanting to Get Better as a Playmaker and a Team Leader
news

Opportunity Knocked and Braxton Berrios Broke Down the Door

The Jets' WR/KR Has Transitioned from "Cast-Off to All-Pro"
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Players Took the Most Snaps in 2021 NFL Season?

Rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker on Offense; CB Bryce Hall on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time
news

2022 NFL Important Dates

Free Agency Begins March 16; NFL Draft Heads to Las Vegas in April

news

Jets KR Braxton Berrios Named First-Team All-Pro 

Berrios Led NFL in Kick Return Average with 30.4 Yards
Advertising