Bryce Petty Feeling More Comfy in Year 2

Last Year's Fourth-Round Pick Says He’s More in Tune With Gailey's System

Aug 07, 2016 at 02:00 AM


Early in training camp, nothing quite jumped out from quarterback Bryce Petty.  But the second-year signal caller has come on strong the last couple of practices.

On Friday, when veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was given a practice off to rest, Petty took second-team reps with the offense. He had himself a sharp afternoon, connecting with rookie WR Jalin Marshall for an 80-yard touchdown scoring pass. Then on Saturday, in front of 2,000 loyal Jets fans, the Baylor product threw a beautiful 31-yard scoring pass to first-year wideout Chandler Worthy.

Petty, who led the Baylor Bears to back-to-back Big 12 Conference championships and is an owner of 31 school records, is feeling light years ahead of where he was at this time last season.

"I definitely a lot more comfortable than I was last year. That's the key, there has to be progress. I come in each and every day and just try to get better as a quarterback, regardless of the situation," he said. "(I'm) just in tune with what Chan (Gailey) wants us to do. I've got to work on eliminating the bad plays. Last year, I was just so caught up in what I had to do. Now, I actually get to read the defense and execute a play."

