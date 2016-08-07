Bryce Petty Feeling More Comfy in Year 2

On Friday, when veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was given a practice off to rest, Petty took second-team reps with the offense. He had himself a sharp afternoon, connecting with rookie WR Jalin Marshall for an 80-yard touchdown scoring pass. Then on Saturday, in front of 2,000 loyal Jets fans, the Baylor product threw a beautiful 31-yard scoring pass to first-year wideout Chandler Worthy.

"I definitely a lot more comfortable than I was last year. That's the key, there has to be progress. I come in each and every day and just try to get better as a quarterback, regardless of the situation," he said. "(I'm) just in tune with what Chan (Gailey) wants us to do. I've got to work on eliminating the bad plays. Last year, I was just so caught up in what I had to do. Now, I actually get to read the defense and execute a play."