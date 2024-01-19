Bryce Huff Packed One of the Biggest Barks on Jets' 'Dogs Across the Board' D-Line

Huff's series of perfect moments this season have led him and the Jets into an interesting offseason. He can become an unrestricted free agent, and his stance has been that he'd like to stick around but he's also anticipating a big payday.

"It would be cool," he said of continuing with the Jets. "But like I've said, I've got to do what's best for me and my family. I worked really hard with these guys here, this organization. Everybody's goal is to win and hopefully get paid in the process. So that's what I'm looking to do this offseason."

General manager Joe Douglas' team and Huff's representatives will be talking ahead of the mid-March start to the free agency period. Compensation will be the main discussion point but Huff's role. He has said he wants to be in a system where he's an every-down edge and not just a third-down rainmaker.

That's hard to orchestrate in a scheme that relies so heavily on its rotation system that even star DL Quinnen Williams has needed all five of his Jets seasons to build to his 71% of the D-snaps in 2023. Huff checked in at 44% of the snaps this season.

Still, late in the year, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich agreed with Huff's vision: "The more he's in this system and the more we work with him, this is a guy, I think, that has the potential to play every single down."

Whatever turns Huff's future takes, he was happy and grateful to be a part of the green dogs across the board who produced the Jets' 43 defensive line sacks, that unit's most since the '81 Sack Exchange Jets racked up 59 of the team's franchise-record 66 sacks.