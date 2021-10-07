Bryce Hall on Jets' Young CBs: 'We're Growing Together'

The Jets' cornerbacks have been one of the team's pleasant surprises through four games this season. You might say they are overachieving, but that's not how second-year player Bryce Hall sees it.

"I really love the group of guys we've got in the cornerbacks' room," Hall told team reporter Eric Allen on "The Two-Minute Drill." "Really good dudes, fun to be around and to play with. Each week I feel we're growing together, getting the chemistry right and understanding what it takes to have success in this league. We're hungry and even though we're young, it doesn't stop us from going after every opportunity we get."

Hall has emerged as one of general manager Joe Douglas' most-savvy decisions in his first NFL draft. At Virginia, Hall was initially projected as an early-round draft pick in 2020. But a late-season ankle injury caused many teams to reassess, though Douglas pounced and nabbed Hall in the fifth round. Hall missed a chunk of the season while rehabbing, debuting in Week 9 vs. New England, then flashing in the Week 15 win at the Rams, making his first professional interception in the process. In all he appeared in seven games last season.

Last week in the overtime victory against Tennessee, Hall played all 100 snaps on defense (LB C.J. Mosley was the only other defender to take every snap), leading the team with three pass defenses while also sharing a sack with DL Bryce Huff, registering a pair of QB hits and five combined tackles. In the game, the Jets collected seven sacks of QB Ryan Tannehill, and after the game head coach Robert Saleh attributed part of that success to excellent coverage in the defensive secondary.