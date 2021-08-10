Bryce Hall on His Play at Jets Corner: 'Every Day Is an Opportunity'

Ulbrich underscores Hall's cerebral approach to his position as well as emphasizing other traits he and Austin possess.

"Bless is long, strong, aggressive, tough. He wants to play at the line of scrimmage, he wants to get his hands on you, he wants to disrupt. He's a proven tackler — he'll show up in the run game to support," Ulbrich said. "Bryce is long, strong, same as Bless. Maybe a little more of the cerebral type. He really wants to study the stances and the releases and play a little different brand of ball.

"Both have great attributes as far as their length is concerned. Receivers keep getting bigger in this league and creating the mismatches that become problems for us on Sundays. Both guys bring a lot of value in that way. They're being pushed by these young guys. I'm excited about the young group."

The young guys doing the pushing aren't much younger than Hall and Austin. Lately, Brandin Echols, this year's fifth-rounder, and Isaiah Dunn, an undrafted rookie free agent, have gotten turns with the ones. Saleh said that will continue, not as an "indictment" of Hall and Austin but as having earned the right to move up in class and work against different wideout bodies and skillsets.

"I just think hopefully, we can find two guys that separate themselves," Saleh said.

That's just the way Hall wants it, even though some days he has to look hard to see any improvement after starting the last seven games last season on the left outside.

"I'm tough on myself because I want to do things exactly right, so sometimes it's hard to tell for me. This thing, it's like 7-to-7," he said, referring to the clocks on the wall inside the Atlantic Health Training Center, not the drills on the fields outside. "Sometimes it's not clear where you're at and how you're going. But I just try and come out here with a couple of things to work on each practice.