Bryce Hall: 'I'm Excited for the Future'

Hall, along with the team's rookies and other young players, faced a unique season in the NFL, amid the coronavirus pandemic that made offseason training camps impossible, delayed the start of training camp and forced the cancellation of all preseason games. For the rookies, especially, it truly was a trial by fire.

"I haven't had a true offseason," Hall said. "The biggest jumps happen between the first and second year. It's exciting for me to be able to attack and know what to expect and prepare accordingly." He added: "I'm excited now that I've had a year under my belt, seeing what to expect. I'm excited and ready to go to work."

If there was an upside for the rookies, Hall said, it is that it brought a closeness and sense of common purpose that might not have been as prevalent had the situation been different. Rookies like Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims, Ashtyn Davis, La'Michal Perine and others were able "to bond and get closer," Hall said.

Those first-year players, who could be joined by as many as nine 2021 draftees, have convinced Hall that the Jets are putting together a strong foundation for the future.

"That's something we hope to do," he said. "We have a long way to go before we can do that. But it's something the young guys take pride in being able to be part of change, and to make an impact on this organization."

Hall believes, in terms of his play, that the sky's the limit.

"I have huge standards for myself," he said. "I think in the NFL a few plays every game can make a huge difference. You need to be precise and perfect. It's hard. I think I played decent. I feel I can play a lot better. I'm not discouraged, I know I have a lot more growing to do. I will get a lot better. From a physical standpoint, improving speed, quickness, getting stronger, home in on technique and go back and look at tape and film for where I can grow.