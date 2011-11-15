Broncos' Conference Calls

Transcripts of Tim Tebow's and John Fox's conference calls with Jets reporters Tuesday afternoon:

BRONCOS QB TIM TEBOW

On how much more comfortable he is getting now that he has starts under his belt…

I feel like every day in practice and every week in the games I'm getting more and more comfortable and understanding this offense better and better and just ultimately when I step on the field, just being more comfortable and just trying to get better every day.

On the scrutiny on him being so intense…

I have just been very blessed to have a lot of support from Gator fans and Bronco fans along the way and from different people that believe in me and I appreciate that. But I've been blessed to play for several great organizations in the University of Florida and the Denver Broncos organization and they have a lot of support and a lot of great fans and so I've just been very blessed.

On if the Broncos' style of offense can be sustained…

I think we're just trying to take it one game at a time and consistently improve and try to get better every week in whatever we have to do and whatever we game-plan, just try to go out there and execute it to the best of our ability.

On if the option is sustainable over the long haul…

I think every week we're trying to come up with something different and it's not necessarily the same thing and we're trying to just keep defenses off balance and however we can do that, we're going to try to do that. I think that's the name of the game, and then make good decisions, and I think that's kind of our plan.

On if he heard that Darrelle Revis said the option can't work with him as the quarterback…

No, not really. He's a great player and I'm really looking forward to playing against him on Thursday night.

On if he has any thoughts about Revis' comments…

I honestly don't necessarily pay attention or worry too much about what others say, I just try to get better every day and consistently try to improve.

On Antonio Cromartie's statement that his openness about his faith is something that more people should adopt…

Well, I think that's very nice of him to say, I really appreciate that, because at the end of the day it's more important who you are than how you play on the playing field. Because we're playing the game, but what is special is that we're blessed with such a big platform and if we can take that platform and we can influence the next generation and we can encourage them to try to do it the right way, then ultimately we're doing something that is successful with our lives. Because at the end of the day people will forget the touchdowns or championships or whatever it is you accomplish on the field, but what matters is how you treat people and how you handle yourself.

On how tough it will be if RB Willis McGahee can't play…

Well, those are some great players. But I think we're very blessed to have a stable of running backs where everybody steps up and they come in and they're doing a great job. For us, it's just consistently spreading the ball out to a lot of different playmakers, trying to keep the defense off balance and consistently putting people in that are going to go and run hard, play hard and try to move the chains.

On dealing with the possibility of being the third-string quarterback during training camp…

I know it sounds cliché, but it was just one day at time. All I can worry about is what I can control. That's my attitude, my effort and my focus every day going out to practice, trying to get a little bit better, trying to be a great teammate and just trying to be a great person in the community and focusing on those things. The rest will take care of itself.

On what he thinks of Mark Sanchez…

I've gotten to know Mark a little bit on my visit to USC and then at different things here and there and he's a very nice guy. He's had a lot of success so I congratulate him and wish him nothing but the best.

On what he thinks about Sanchez as a quarterback…

I think he's had a lot of success, from his days at USC to the Jets. He's been in the playoffs every year and been winning. Good for him, and I think that's ultimately the quarterback's job and he found a way to do that.

On if he pays any attention to rumors that Broncos management doesn't want him to succeed…

No, I don't really pay attention to anything like that. I know they're trying to do what is best for this organization, and so am I. So we're just trying to work every day to get better and improve, and that's the same thing they're doing.

On if he would be OK if the Broncos' plan was for him to play a position besides quarterback…

I'll do whatever they want me to do to win games, but I'd love to play quarterback. That's been my dream and something that I've dreamed of since I was a little boy and just love the opportunity and am thankful for it right now.

On the Jets defense…

They're a very good defense. They do a lot of different things, use a lot of different personnel groups, have a lot of great players and they're coached extremely well. So it's a very exciting matchup, I think we're really looking forward to it and they're a great defense, you have to give them credit.

BRONCOS HEAD COACH JOHN FOX

On his impression of the race in the AFC West…

Obviously, we've got a little bit to do with that, as far as winning a couple of road division games always helps your cause. I think we kind of stumbled out of the blocks, lost a couple of close games early. If you look around this league, the difference between the better records and the not-so-good records are who won their close games. So as coaches, we look at the tape and we see how close everybody really is, and fortunately we've been able to get back into the race.

On how big a part of the Broncos turnaround Tim Tebow has been…

There's no question Tim Tebow has done an outstanding job. We came out of the blocks 1-4 and then we're 3-1 over our last four. He's done a terrific job and he's got great intangibles. He's getting the job done.

On if the Broncos can sustain success using their current offensive system…

I'd say, number one, I don't know, because we have never had it for an extended period of time. ... The Wildcat, the empty sets, there's no doubt that the rules of our game have made it more advantageous to throw it as far as the way the game's officiated and the rules of it. Basically, what happened with us is each of one of these takes on its own personality and you do whatever it takes to win, whether it's throwing it, running it or punting it.

On if he sees Tebow as the long-term answer if his passing does not improve…

Well, I don't think there's anything that's long term about this whole league, to be quite frank with you. It's week to week, but I think it's not that Tim can't throw the ball, it's just that we haven't thrown it a bunch of times, that he probably has one of the better quarterback ratings in the league and I think maybe the best in the fourth quarter. So I think that's why we're 3-1 with him as our starter.

On the theory that he and John Elway, the Broncos' executive vice president of football operations, don't want Tebow to succeed because he was not their draft pick…

Well, it doesn't make much sense. It'd be like buying a Ferrari and pouring sugar in the gas tank. I don't think that makes much sense. I really haven't looked into that theory.

On the importance of applying pressure to Mark Sanchez…