Brick's in a Playoff Battle

Jan 30, 2008 at 10:48 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

013008_brick_rachel_ray.jpg


D'Brickashaw Ferguson will make an appearance in Rachael Ray's kitchen on Friday. Ferguson, known best for blocking some of the NFL's elite pass rushers, is set to battle former New York Giants RB Ottis Anderson and Falcons QB Joey Harrington in a "Recipe Playoff."

"I went in the kitchen and I had to represent," said the Jets' left tackle this week while visiting an ESPN set in Phoenix.

Chef Mario Batali will be the judge of the participants' dishes and will declare the winner. Ferguson produced some crabcakes and Harrington reportedly countered with ribs. But we couldn't track down O.J.'s dish and you'll have to watch the Food Network on Friday to see if Ferguson got the Jets a food title.

"It was something I really enjoyed," Ferguson said.

While Ferguson would be rather playing this weekend, he's in Arizona making a few appearances. On Sunday, the crosstown Giants will battle the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

"It's hard," Ferguson said. "We're rivals with the Patriots and we're rivals with the Giants. I guess as long as we have a New York team being represented …"

When pressed about his rooting interest, Ferguson agonized before finally settling with perhaps the lesser of two evils.

"Maybe New York, maybe New York," he said.

The Jets met the Patriots twice during the regular season and they also faced the Giants once at the Meadowlands. The 6'6", 312-pound Ferguson believes Osi Umenyiora, who racked up 13 sacks in 2007, could be a difference maker.

"We've had the opportunity to play the Giants — they have a great team. Umenyiora has had an excellent year and I think he's going to be a key factor," Brick said. "The Patriots offensive line is really going to have to deal with him. He is going to be a guy to watch, I would say."

Despite the Pats' fantastic run, Ferguson sees a roadblock in place and smells an upset.

"I am going to go with the Giants. They've been playing good ball," he said. "They are really flowing right now and I think momentum is in their favor."

As far as the "Recipe Playoff," though, tune in to Food Network to see if Brick can claim his championship.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets' Young Zach Wilson, Packers' Ageless Aaron Rodgers Face Off in Green Bay

Rookie Edge Jermaine Johnson Inactive; Vet DL Vinny Curry, Signed in '21, Active for 1st Time in Green & White

news

Jets-Packers Game Preview | Green & White Looks to Extend Two Streaks at Green Bay

QB Zach Wilson Leads a Diverse Group; Aaron Rodgers Expects to Get on a Tear

news

5 Players to Watch When Jets Say 'Cheese' vs. Aaron Rodgers & Packers

Michael Carter & Breece Hall Divide the RB Workload; CB Michael Carter II Will Duel Randall Cobb in the Slot

news

What Do You Expect From Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field?

Jets Will Play Packers in Week 6 in Green Bay

news

Jets' Players Excited for Chance to Play Against Packers at Lambeau Field

S Jordan Whitehead on Green Bay's Home: 'Not a Lot of Places Like It'

news

Zach Wilson, Jets Offense Are on a 4th-Quarter Touchdown Tear

2nd-Year QB Sets Franchise Record with 5 Final-Period TD Drives in Back-to-Back Games

news

Jets Activate DE Vinny Curry from IR, Release TE Lawrence Cager

Green & White Elevate T Mike Remmers, TE Kenny Yeboah for Sunday's Game vs. Packers

news

Inside the Numbers | Jets Complementary Football at Its Best: 14 Points in 14 Seconds

news

Jets Notebook | Carl Lawson Ready to 'Step Up to the Plate' Against Aaron Rodgers

Mike and Matt LaFleur Set to Call Plays Against Each Other; Justin Hardee Attacking Packers Like Every Other Opponent

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 at Packers - Friday

Jermaine Johnson (Ankle) Ruled Out; Duane Brown (Shoulder) Listed as Questionable

news

Jets LG Laken Tomlinson Sees Similarities in 49ers and Jets Builds

Veteran OL is Trying to Go 2-0 Against the Packers in 2022

news

Jets' LB C.J. Mosley Still Going Strong 100 Games Into His NFL Career

'It's Been a Battle the Past Two Years to Get Back to Where I'm at Now'

Advertising