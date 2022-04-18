Brian Baldinger: FSU DE Jermaine Johnson Is 'Elite' in All Phases of the Game

Like music to the ears of Jets HC Robert Saleh, pass rusher is one of the deepest positions in the 2022 NFL Draft is at pass rusher. While draft pundits don't believe there's a blue-chip prospect like Myles Garrett, Chase Young or Joey and Nick Bosa, there are a handful of good players who could be available for GM Joe Douglas at No. 4 overall. Below are Baldinger's thoughts on some top DE prospects.

Aidan Hutchinson (6-6, 260), Michigan

Hutchinson had a career year in 2021, catapulting his stock toward the top of the NFL Draft. He was a consensus All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year with 62 tackles, 14 sacks (third in FBS and single-season Michigan record), 16.5 TFLS and 2 forced fumbles. Following his father's footsteps as a defensive lineman for the Wolverines, Hutchinson is often projected to be the No. 1 overall pick and NFL Network's Brian Baldinger is in that boat.

"He should go No. 1," Baldinger said. "When you watch Aidan, he has elite quickness and size. This fanaticism to chase the quarterback sideline to sideline is what you love. You see the effort show up from him all the time. You can make a lot of sacks in this league just on effort. This ability on the outside to beat the tackle and then beat the back, he knows he's going to get double-teamed. That's what happens when you're an elite edge rusher, but he's over 6-6. He has great quickness – in the short shuttle, he runs what most receivers hope to run with a 4.15. He's got that type of ability off the edge and it starts with really quick feet."

Travon Walker (6-5, 272), Georgia

Walker is a freakish athlete whose stock has rose as much as anyone's in the pre-draft process. He had limited production compared so some of the other top prospects. He had 6 sacks in 2021 and totaled 9.5 in three seasons. He ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at 272 pounds at the Combine. He played in a rotation at Georgia and played his role well despite not pinning his ears back and rushing the quarterback a ton.