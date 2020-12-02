Breshad Perriman Gives Jets Speed and Savvy

Breshad Perriman measures his words carefully, an approach he has perfected since being drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. What is clear, however, is that Perriman's experience in the NFL tells him that his focus must be sharp and not wander past the task at hand -- this week that task will be the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.
"We have to finish better, we have five games left and everybody is focused on this week," he said on Wednesday. "It's not really about the games after this week. It's about the Raiders and getting the win. Doing what we have to do to get a win."
The Georgia native and son of Brett Perriman, who played for 10 seasons in the league, is now with his fourth team after signing a one-year contract with the Jets this past April. Like many players in this pandemic year, Perriman came to training camp and has had to deal with a series of injuries (shoulder and later a concussion) that cut into his time on the field. Perriman was limited in practice on Wednesday (shoulder).
Although he's been limited to seven games (all starts), getting on the field along with wide receivers Jamison Crowder and rookie Denzel Mims has given the Jets' offense a taste of what is possible. Over those seven games, Perriman, 27, has flashed his skills and displayed uncanny speed.
"I think his speed alone is definitely something that's real," Head Coach Adam Gase said on Wednesday. "Guys don't realize how fast he is until he's on them and goes by them. When he strides he covers ground fast. These defensive backs play off him and wait until he starts going and then they try to catch up. He helps stretch the field and open things up."
In a Monday night game against New England, Perriman (6-2, 215) nabbed 5 passes for 101 yards and 2 TD passes from Joe Flacco, including a season-long 50-yard grab. After the Jets had a week off, he bounced back with 2 catches at the Los Angeles Chargers, which included a TD. Then last week against Miami, Perriman was targeted 8 times, had 4 receptions for 79 yards, including a 37-yard reception.
"There've been a lot of ups and downs," Perriman said. "I've had to deal with injuries at the beginning of the season. I guess it all happens for a reason. I'm happy to be out there now. I definitely think I've shown what I can bring to the receiving group and the team in general.
"I'm just going out there and having fun, putting in the work throughout the week. When it comes to Sunday I don't have to think, it's all second nature."
Asked about that search for an elusive win, Perriman said: "We're all competitive and play the game to win. Everybody is positive, coming out with energy and positive vibes. [When we get the first win] it's going to be bittersweet. All these things we go through to get that one win, yeah it will feel better. I'm anxious for it."
He added: "We continue to get better, there was a progression last week and everything we want and dream of is bound to happen."
See the Top Photos from the First Day of Practice During Week 13