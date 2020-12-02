Breshad Perriman Gives Jets Speed and Savvy

Breshad Perriman measures his words carefully, an approach he has perfected since being drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. What is clear, however, is that Perriman's experience in the NFL tells him that his focus must be sharp and not wander past the task at hand -- this week that task will be the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.

"We have to finish better, we have five games left and everybody is focused on this week," he said on Wednesday. "It's not really about the games after this week. It's about the Raiders and getting the win. Doing what we have to do to get a win."

The Georgia native and son of Brett Perriman, who played for 10 seasons in the league, is now with his fourth team after signing a one-year contract with the Jets this past April. Like many players in this pandemic year, Perriman came to training camp and has had to deal with a series of injuries (shoulder and later a concussion) that cut into his time on the field. Perriman was limited in practice on Wednesday (shoulder).

Although he's been limited to seven games (all starts), getting on the field along with wide receivers Jamison Crowder and rookie Denzel Mims has given the Jets' offense a taste of what is possible. Over those seven games, Perriman, 27, has flashed his skills and displayed uncanny speed.