Notebook | Jets RB Breece Hall Questionable for Sunday's Game

Familiar Faces in H-Town

While there's a San Francisco connection between the coaching staffs in Sunday's game, Houston has a handful of players who wore green and white – LB Blake Cashman, DL Sheldon Rankins, T George Fant, LB Neville Hewitt, K Matt Ammendola (practice squad) and most recently, S Adrian Amos, who was released from the Jets Dec. 2.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said the defense would tweak some calls because of Amos' familiarity with the group after playing 11 games for the Jets this season.

"There are little things, but it's things that we do anyway," he said. "A lot of the times you will play teams that are familiar with you from a coaching perspective, sometimes from a player's perspective like we have this particular week with Amos, but it's not a whole lot. It's like hand signals and maybe a little bit of verbiage, but not much."

Cashman is having a standout year for the Texans. He's Pro Football Focus' third-best linebacker and has 84 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 interception, and 5 pass defenses.