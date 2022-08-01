Breece Hall Putting Multi-Purpose Talents on Display 

Jets OC Mike LaFleur Lining Rookie RB Up in a Variety of Formations

Aug 01, 2022 at 08:00 AM
John Pullano

After finishing 10th in the Big 12 in all-time all-purpose scrimmage yards (4,675) at Iowa State, rookie Breece Hall displayed his multi-purpose talents for the Jets during the first week of training camp.

OC Mike LaFleur has had Hall (5-11, 217) line up all over the field including a conventional RB spot a few yards behind the quarterback. From all locations, he produced chunk plays.

"[Coaches] have had me do a little bit of everything," he said. "Being in on third down for pass protection or running routes, running inside and outside zone, I have been getting tosses, lining up in the slot outside. So, I am getting a grasp of everything."

Placed in the slot on one rep Saturday, Hall, who caught 82 passes and six touchdowns in college, ran a crisp out route and beat the linebacker almost immediately. QB Zach Wilson broke contain and dumped the ball off to an open Hall. He surveyed the field, cut once, and sprinted into space across the middle of the field, putting his 4.39 forty-yard dash speed on display.

Later, Hall lined up in the backfield to Wilson's left. Hall ran a drag and caught a pass toward the right sideline. Instead of cutting inside where the safeties were closing quickly, he cut up the right side and got more yardage before stepping out of bounds.

"I learned quickly that the NFL is a lot different from college because you cannot cut back across the field as much," Hall said. "A lot of people are closing the line and they are coming harder at you, and as far as like the on-field stuff, like reading random blocks, I've been trying to learn."

While at Iowa State, Hall was a consensus first-team All-America and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021. In addition, he tested in the 97% percentile for size/speed at the NFL Draft Combine.

The Jets selected Hall with the No. 36 pick in April's draft, the first running back off the board early in the second round. He's off to a good start early but more tests await as the Jets will don pads Monday.

HC Robert Saleh said of Hall: "He's got great patience as a runner. He's explosive once he hits that second level."

Hall has received three things the first week of camp: catches, different lineup assignments and a signature chant from the fans in which they say his first name with a long and drawn-out "eeeeeee" at the end.

"It felt good to get it from a new fanbase," he said as the Jets celebrated a Back to Football day with their first open public practice.

