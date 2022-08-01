Breece Hall Putting Multi-Purpose Talents on Display 

Later, Hall lined up in the backfield to Wilson's left. Hall ran a drag and caught a pass toward the right sideline. Instead of cutting inside where the safeties were closing quickly, he cut up the right side and got more yardage before stepping out of bounds.

"I learned quickly that the NFL is a lot different from college because you cannot cut back across the field as much," Hall said. "A lot of people are closing the line and they are coming harder at you, and as far as like the on-field stuff, like reading random blocks, I've been trying to learn."

While at Iowa State, Hall was a consensus first-team All-America and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021. In addition, he tested in the 97% percentile for size/speed at the NFL Draft Combine.

The Jets selected Hall with the No. 36 pick in April's draft, the first running back off the board early in the second round. He's off to a good start early but more tests await as the Jets will don pads Monday.

HC Robert Saleh said of Hall: "He's got great patience as a runner. He's explosive once he hits that second level."

Hall has received three things the first week of camp: catches, different lineup assignments and a signature chant from the fans in which they say his first name with a long and drawn-out "eeeeeee" at the end.