Why Breece Hall Should Have Been Among Comeback Player of the Year Finalists

Jets RB Breece Hall, who totaled 1,585 scrimmage yards coming off an ACL injury, was not one of the finalists for the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Award, which were announced Thursday at noon.

Here's why he should have been considered.

Hall sustained the injury Week 7 at Denver in 2022, but did not miss a game this season as he ran for 994 yards and had 591 yards receiving. All-Pro Christian McCaffrey was the only running back in the NFL with more total yards. Hall became the fourth Jet since 2000 to surpass 1,500 yards from scrimmage and the first RB since Thomas Jones in 2008.

Hall, in his second season in the NFL, became one of 15 players since 2000 to record at least 1,500 yards, 200 rushes and 75 receptions in a single season. His 76 receptions and 591 yards led all NFL backs.