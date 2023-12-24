Breece Hall Gifts Jets Christmas Eve Win With Big Performance

Hall found the endzone again with less than two minutes left in the first half to put the Jets up, 27-7. He took a handoff to the right, got the edge and collided with a defender before spinning and reaching the ball across the goal line. He joined former Jets RB Bill Mathis as the only players in franchise history with multiple rushing scores in a Christmas Eve game. Mathis did it in 1967. Hall totaled 125 all-purpose yards in the first two quarters – 83 rushing and 42 receiving.

"The coaches were able to get me in good spots and space and they stayed with me the whole game," Hall said. "It is a blessing that they still have faith in me after a big knee injury and everything and still believe I am the guy. It means a lot to me."

Trailing by 27-7 at halftime, the Commanders made a furious rally after making a QB change to Jacoby Brissett to take the lead, 28-27.

On the Jets final offensive possession, Hall took a 2-yard Trevor Siemian pass 12 more yards to Washington's 39-yard line after he evaded a pair of defenders. Three plays later, Greg Zuerlein knocked a field goal through to win the game.

"GZ [Zuerlein], he never misses, so I wasn't suspired at all," Hall said. "Literally as they snapped the ball, I was already walking onto the field ready to shake everybody's hand because I knew he was going to make it."

Hall led the team in receptions (12), receiving yards (96), rushing yards (95) and totaled the second-most yards from scrimmage in his career. Hall became the only player in NFL history to record 90-plus rush yards, 50-plus receiving yards and 2-plus rush TD in a Christmas Eve game. In addition, WR Garrett Wilson had a big day with 9 receptions for 76 yards including 65 yards in the first half. Wilson surpassed 900 yards receiving (958) and 80 receptions (88) for the second-straight season.

Hall and Wilson became the third Jets duo with 9-plus receptions and 75-plus receiving yards each in a game in franchise history (Johnny Hector and Al Toon in 1986 and Eddie Bell and Don Maynard in 1970).