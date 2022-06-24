Braxton Berrios Is Buying Stock in Jets' Offensive Talent 

The WR unit, coached by Miles Austin, includes Berrios and Davis, second-year pro Elijah Moore, rookie Garrett Wilson, Denzel Mims and Smith. The slot landscape will be different after Jamison Crowder, who paced the Jets in receptions in each of the past three seasons, departed in free agency and signed with Buffalo Bills.

Berrios said of the slot: "We'll see and again I think that's part of having a lot of players being able to do a lot of things. But obviously, it creates more opportunities and we're going to go out there and seize those."

Moore (5-10, 178) is a chess piece that can be moved across the board. In his first pro season, the second-round pick out of Ole Miss totaled 43 receptions, 538 yards and 5 TDs in 11 games.

"He's smooth, he catches the ball well, and he's electric with the ball in his hands," Berrios said. "He really became a huge playmaker for us."

Garrett Wilson, selected No. 10 overall in April's NFL Draft, played inside and outside at Ohio State. He flashed throughout the spring after a final college season that saw him catch 70 balls for 1,054 yards with 12 TDs. Teammates have raved about Wilson's approach to the game.

"Elijah Moore had the exact same one coming out of college," Berrios said. "They act and seem a lot older than they are, their maturity is through the roof, and I truly think that translates on the field as well."

Berrios, who was named an first-team Associated Press First Team All-Pro after leading the NFL in kick return average (30.4) and ranking second among punt returners with a 13.4-yard average, became the only Jets wideout with a rushing and receiving score in the same regular-season game when he accomplished that feat in Week 17 vs. the Buccaneers. His two rush TDs were the most by a Jets wideout and he was only one of two receivers in the 2021 season with two rushing and two receiving touchdowns. The excellent utility man also established career highs in receptions (46), receiving yards (431) and total TDs (5).

"It's huge to me," he said of his ability to have an impact on the game in multiple ways. "I'll do whatever to win and the fact that I can contribute in different phases and hopefully change the game at any point in time means a lot."

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has more options for QB Zach Wilson in Year 2. The Jets signed TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency, and drafted RB Breece Hall and TE Jeremy Ruckert.

"I'm sure he'll do a lot," Berrios said of LaFleur. "Again, we have a lot of additions and I think we're highly skilled on offense. We'll see what that turns out to be."

Zach Wilson, who traveled to Tennessee, Florida and Arizona before OTAs to work with his some of his teammates, told reporters a July get together with his receivers and running backs was in the works. Berrios, who participated in the Florida workouts, figures to be there because he's already focused on making more investments.