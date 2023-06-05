Brant Boyer Says Jets Will 'Have to Prepare for' New Kickoff Rule in 2023

Not only will the rule change take some time for special teams to adjust to, but Boyer will also have to adjust to not having WR Braxton Berrios as his primary returner for a third consecutive year. Berrios signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason while the Jets added former Chiefs speedster Mecole Hardman Jr., who has 2 career return TDs and handled 56 punt returns for the Chiefs from 2019-21. The Jets also signed rookie FA Xavier Gipson, who had four punt return scores at Stephen F. Austin. Second-year RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight was one of the nation's most prolific return men while at NC State.

"I mean, you've got a bunch of them," Boyer said about the Jets' returner options. "I think it's a talented group, I really do. They're doing a nice job catching and tracking and things like that so far, so we'll see where it takes us. Once we get into pads, we'll see how well they do. Mecole is electric fast, and he's had some good success returning the ball. We were happy to get him, that's for sure."

Another addition to the special teams unit this season is P Thomas Morstead. Morstead played in 7 games for the Jets in 2021, but most recently played in all 17 games for the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 season. For his career, he has a 46.5 average and Morstead has pinned opponents inside their own 20 on 37.2% of his 798 career punts.

"I thought he did a great job when he was here and he's such an experienced guy that executes the game plan exactly the way you want it," Boyer said of Morstead. "He's great to be around. He takes a leadership role in the room, and he is just a pleasure to be around and a great guy to have on your team."