Brant Boyer Making Jets' Special Teams Special

Brant Boyer, the special teams coordinator of the Jets, is among the rarest of assistant coaches.

When Robert Saleh was named the Green & White's head coach in January 2021, he brought along a new group of assistants. Boyer, who has been with the team since 2016, was asked to stay on.

"I think you've got to really get to know Saleh really well, and I have," Boyer, 50, said on this week's edition of "The Official Jets Podcast" with senior team reporter Eric Allen. "I'm grateful for that. Obviously, I'm happy for him to keep me here. We didn't have to move, and things like that. My kids didn't have to move and change schools. I think he's done a really, really nice job in his plan. He's positive as hell, the guys seem to like him. He's consistent. He's himself, he doesn't try to be anybody who he's not. And I think the players gravitate toward that. I think he's done a nice job.

"He's awesome, positive all the time. Always positive reinforcement. He'll get after a guy every now and then but that's coaching. I think players in this league want to be coached as long as we don't get personal with them and they know you give a damn about them, they'll play their butts off for you. And that's exactly what he's done. If I was a player I'd love to play for a guy like him."

Well, Boyer was a linebacker for three NFL teams (Miami, Jacksonville and Cleveland) over 10 seasons from 1994-2003. He was a special teams captain for the Jaguars and the Browns. Hired by the Jets in February 2016 after four seasons with Indianapolis, Boyer took over a special teams group that had uneven results under five different assistant coaches the previous five seasons.

Boyer was part of the Jets' coaching staff that directed the National team at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, in early February. Though the focus is usually on the top college performers who are expected to go in the first couple of rounds of the NFL Draft, Boyer said he looks beyond the marquee names for possible special teamers.

"One of main things I say to them is that this can change your career," Boyer said. "It's a chance to make a roster just by doing this. A lot of these kids don't understand because half of them never played on special teams. In the NFL, you've got to play specials. Out of a roster of 53, 22 are starters and another 10 to 15 have to do everything. Half of these guys [at the Senior Bowl] were never on a punt team. They were like a bunch of baby deer out there. There was a lot of teaching that week.

"I gave them a few examples of some guys who have made a heck of a lot of money doing just that. I used [New England's Matthew] Slater. He's done a great job, he's played so long and he's never had many reps on offense or defense. He bought into a role and has done it for years and years. He's a consummate pro and plays the game the way it's supposed to be played."