Bradway and Lange to Appear on JTL Tuesday

The Jets are off to MetLife Stadium Tuesday for an open practice that commences at 5:30 PM. Our latest installment of "Jets Talk LIVE" will start at 4 PM Tuesday from the Stadium as I'll be joined Senior Personnel Executive Terry Bradway and NewYorkJets.com editor-in-chief Randy Lange. We'll take live questions for both guests before practice and feel free to send some in now via the form on the side of the page.
Jets Sign OL Dru Samia to Practice Squad, Release S Sheldrick Redwine
Former Vikings 4th-Round Pick Has Played in 15 Games Over Last 2 Seasons
Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Visit Family During Bye...and Keep Working on His Game
Rookie Will Train with His QB Coach, John Beck, Watch Film & Get His Mind Right for Patriots Week
Jets LG Alijah Vera-Tucker Is PFF's Top Graded OL in Week 5
Rookie Has Played in All 309 Offensive Snaps in 2021
The Official Jets Podcast Recap | How the Jets Can Improve After the Bye & Brian Baldinger 1-on-1
Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Review the First 5 Games of the Season, Talk Alijah Vera-Tucker & Zach Wilson
Corey Davis: Jets Have to Go Back to the Drawing Board
HC Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson Working to Solve Slow Starts
2021 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners
See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It's Not Easy Being a Rookie Quarterback'
Compares Zach Wilson's Early Challenges to Those of Bills' Josh Allen; Marcus Maye and Jarrad Davis Could Return for Patriots
Jets CB Bryce Hall Focused on 'Owning Our Assignments'
Second-Year CB Has 5 Pass Defenses Over Last 2 Games
Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played Most Snaps in Loss to Falcons in London?
QB Zach Wilson, 5 Others on Offense; C.J. Mosley Logged Most Playing Time in Loss to Atlanta
Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It Has to Be Better'
Slow Start Against Falcons in London Put the Green & White Behind the Eight Ball