Bradway and Lange to Appear on JTL Tuesday

Aug 20, 2012 at 11:53 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

The Jets are off to MetLife Stadium Tuesday for an open practice that commences at 5:30 PM.  Our latest installment of "Jets Talk LIVE" will start at 4 PM Tuesday from the Stadium as I'll be joined Senior Personnel Executive Terry Bradway and NewYorkJets.com editor-in-chief Randy Lange.  We'll take live questions for both guests before practice and feel free to send some in now via the form on the side of the page. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

