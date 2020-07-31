Bradley McDougald: Trade a Blessing, New Start an Opportunity 

Just a day before Bradley McDougald intended to leave for training camp in Seattle, he received an out-of-the-blue call from Seahawks GM John Schneider. The 29-year-old safety was informed that he had been traded for the first time in his career, having been packaged to the Jets along with three draft picks including a pair of first-rounders in exchange for star defender Jamal Adams and a pick.

"All I heard was Jets, Jets, Jets," McDougald said. "I was like, wait, 'You just said I got traded to the Jets?'"

After disbelief dissipated, there was a brief sense that he been discarded by a club where he had become a key contributor. But then McDougald, a former undrafted free agent out of Kansas, who has lined up for three NFL teams, completely shifted his mindset.

"I felt abandoned liked they just kicked me out, like they didn't care about me or value me there. But then I started to think about how much of a blessing this was and another opportunity," McDougald told reporters on Friday. "It's actually a better space for me to be in, I can come in to a program that wanted me to be there. They did their homework on me and they traded for me, so I just started to think about all the positives. I'm not the first guy to get traded and I'm not the last guy who will be traded to a team. I had no time to feel sorry for myself or focus on anything negative other than just coming into a new program, earning my respects from the players and the coaches and going out there and being the best me in New York."

McDougald, a Seahawk from 2017-19, might play the same position as Adams, but he is a different player. During his time in Seattle from 2017-19, McDougald watched two key figures of the Legion of Boom in Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas depart by injury/retirement and free agency respectively.