Bowles Takes Comings & Goings in Stride

"I talked to them and I knew they were going to miss last week," the coach said. "The reasons they told me, they had valid reasons, so they were fine."

Back in the lineup this week, the two got to work with Geno Smith as the starting QB, and Marshall in particular had praise for Geno's grasp of the offense and maturity this year, and not only because the two roomed together during last year's training camp.

Bowles similarly likes what he's seeing from Smith.

"Right now we're at five days of OTAs," he said. "From a mental standpoint, you're getting a lot of reps and he's getting to see things a lot clearer. We're not at the August standpoint where we can say that opportunity has taken place yet, so it's really early in the stages, but he is getting major reps."

And he had one more headline-squelching observation about what Fitzpatrick is missing right now by not being at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.