Bowles' News Conference: 9 Takeaways

"It's something we have to figure out in the offseason obviously. There are going to be some tricky parts on our doing and there are guys going to be wanting to come back and just working it all out," Bowles said. "We have a while to get all that done, so there are a lot of things that have to be talked about before then."

Money Talks

With a 58-yard run against the Bills, Chris Ivory went over the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. Ivory, who was limited in practice last week with a knee ailment and shared time in the backfield with Stevan Ridley in Western New York, is another Jet who is scheduled to become a free agent this spring.

"I like Chris. Whether you want him back and how it works in free agency are two different things," Bowles said. "Obviously money talks and situations differ. So to sit up here and say I want everybody back – yes. Is everybody coming back? No. Everybody is probably not going to come back. But Ivory had a great year, he's a great running back, he's a good guy, he works hard and I respect everything he does."

Slow Starts

The Jets fell behind 16-7 at halftime in Week 17 and it marked the sixth consecutive road contest the Jets were on the wrong side of the scoreboard at intermission

"We're going to study it as a staff," Bowles said of starting slow overall. "We're going to go over it and try to put a finger on it, but at this point right now I can't tell you that."

Do It All Again

After dropping four of five, the Jets were 5-5 when they departed Houston on Nov. 22. But during their five-game win streak, they proved to be resourceful and resilient while finding ways to win late against the Giants, the Cowboys, and the Patriots. That should help the team as it moves forward in Bowles' second season.