Blake Cashman Is Back and 'Ready to Rock'

The Jets were in pads on Monday for the first time in training camp ahead of the 2020 NFL season and a familiar face and budding talent stood out among the linebackers. Second-year LB Blake Cashman was geared up for the first time since his season-ending shoulder injury last October.

"The first challenge was gaining the strength and mobility back in my shoulder," Cashman said about his journey back to full strength. "Any shoulder surgery is not an easy surgery. That was probably the biggest challenge, and then mentally going through my four shoulder surgeries, that's tough so you can't do too much. You have to find ways to focus on other things besides your injury or just football. Even though I couldn't grow as a player physically on the field, I was still able to grow as a player mentally in the meeting rooms and film rooms."

Cashman, the Jets' 2019 fifth-round pick, was beginning to feel comfortable and was contributing when he sustained a torn labrum and fractured shoulder in the Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before being ruled out for the rest of the year, Cashman was fourth on the club with 40 tackles — four for a loss. Along with his defensive roles, the 6-1, 237-pounder also contributed on special teams, playing in 64 ST snaps.

Still, despite the temporary setback, Cashman is confident he can regain his form and place in the Jets' evolving defensive scheme.