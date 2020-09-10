Bills HC Sean McDermott: Sam Darnold Looks Like a Young QB with a Lot of Upside

The Jets are preparing to face a Buffalo Bills team in Week 1 that has made the postseason in two of Sean McDermott's first three seasons as head coach. McDermott is very much a process-oriented leader and he has continued to stress controlling the controllables before his club's season-opener against the Green & White.

"Every year is a new year," he told reporters on a Zoom call. "We certainly have work to do. We're focused on that work, we're focused on the Jets and putting our best foot forward. That's all we can control at this point."

The Bills won 10 games in 2019 and earned a playoff berth, riding a defense that finished No. 2 in scoring (16.5 Pts/G), No. 3 overall (298.3 Yds/G), No. 4 against the pass (195.2 Yds/G) and tied for 10th in takeaways (23). In three career outings vs. the Bills, Sam Darnold has completed 66% of his passes for 544 yards with 3 TDs and 2 INTs.

"We went through the [scouting] process with Sam," McDermott said. "I have a lot of respect for Sam and his work and who he is. As you look at him, he's mobile, he does a good job in the pocket [and] he does a good job getting them in and out of checks at the line of scrimmage based on the looks he's presented with. So, he looks like a young quarterback with a lot of upside."

The Jets believe their monstrous rookie tackle, Mekhi Becton, has a lot of upside. Becton, the No. 11 overall selection in last April's draft, could often find himself matched up against edge pass rusher Jerry Hughes.