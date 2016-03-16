Bilal Powell Re-Signs with Jets

Powell was a sparkplug down the stretch for the Jets last season. Between Weeks 11 and 16, Powell caught 32 passes. He also scored in three consecutive games, hauling in scoring receptions in wins over the Giants and the Titans and then adding a 12-yard touchdown on the ground in a triumph over Dallas. Powell's 47 receptions were a career-high and he did that while playing 11 games. A threat on the ground as well, Powell averaged a career-best 4.5 yards a carry.

The 5'10", 204-pound Powell, a fourth-round pick out of Louisville in 2011, has rushed for 1,609 yards and added 899 yards receiving in five pro seasons. He'll have a new backfield 'mate this year in Matt Forte, a player whose 12,718 yards from scrimmage since 2008 have led the NFL. Both Forte and Powell have skill-sets that are perfect matches for Chan Gailey's offense as the Jets offensive coordinator likes to creates mismatches with backs in the passing game. The Jets also increased their depth last week with the addition of power back Khiry Robinson on Thursday.