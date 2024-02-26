Which Young Jets Does Bilal Powell Think Could Be a Hall of Famer?

Excited to See Breece Hall's Future Unfold

Being a high school assistant coach now — and an offensive coordinator, at that — Powell had some ideas of what the Jets need to step up in class on his side of the ball. Whatever else his old team does this offseason, he would like to see the additions of a new tackle, even two, plus a veteran wide receiver to provide leadership and take some heat off of now third-year WR Garrett Wilson, and a veteran backup QB.

One position Powell's not concerned about is the position he used to play. He likes what he's seen the past two seasons from Breece Hall.

"I like Breece. I like his game. He can do everything," Powell said. "I think he's a true three-down back, a guy you can line up outside, you can hand off to, he can run inside and outside, he can block, he can catch. But the most impressive thing for me is that Breece can create so many yards after contact, and that's what you need in the National Football League, because there's not going to be many times where you're just running through an open hole.

"I think he's one of the most explosive running backs when you get him to the second level. We can see this guy go the distance at any time, especially at his size, 220, 225, that's a big back that can get up to 20 miles an hour. And to see what he did coming off an ACL is very impressive and I'm excited to see what he has moving forward in his career."

Powell wasn't quite as big at 5-10, 204 as Hall is at 6-1, 220, but their explosive impacts on their offenses was similar. Hall has averaged 5.7 yards/touch, fourth-best among all backs with 300-plus touches in franchise history, while Powell's 5.0 average is 10th, and they're 1-2 in that category since 2011. Of the last four 75-yards-plus rushes, three have been recorded by Powell (in 2017) and Hall (two last season).