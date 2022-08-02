Big Plays the Focus for Jets CB Michael Carter II

During his first season in the NFL, CB Michael Carter II was just trying to "keep his head above water" according to DC Jeff Ulbrich.

Now with a year under his belt and a better understanding of Ulbrich's system, Carter is ready to make a bigger impact.

"I am definitely more comfortable and confident," Carter said. "I think especially toward the end of the year everything started to come together as far as the communication. The game really became a lot slower. … I feel like I can trigger more and be a lot more anticipatory in the way I play. I feel like we are just going up from here."

The Jets drafted Carter in the fifh round (154 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft and he saw significant action appearing in 15 games.

Carter totaled 45 tackles, 11th most among rookies, and 5 passes defended, 12th most for first-year players.

"We really challenged him last year," Ulbrich said. "In Year 1 you are just trying to keep your head above water. Even at that, I thought he played at a really high level for a rookie."

Carter is still searching for his first NFL interception, but his one year of experience is giving way to big plays during camp.