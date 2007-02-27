Be A Part of the Jets Nation This Saturday

Feb 27, 2007 at 12:13 PM
022307_jetsnation_ecoleman.jpg


The 2006 season may be over, but the Jets organization is as active as ever and Jets Nation on SportsNet New York is bringing all the important action to you, our fans.

Beginning this Saturday, March 3rd at 11:30 AM, Jets Nation will give you an inside look at Jets players, coaches and team personnel.

With coaching changes in place, free agency and the draft around the corner, Jets Nationis the place to be as the Jets gear up for the coming season.

Jets Nation is a 30-minute program with 22 unique episodes throughout the off-season. It's hosted by Brian Custer, Greg Buttle and Ray Lucas, with special contributor Adam Schein.

The first episode, this coming Saturday, will provide fans with an overview of the latest Jets news followed by an in depth segment on The Parisi School, the nation's authority in preparing college football players for the NFL Combine. Over the past six years, the Parisi School has helped more than 70 players many of whom have shattered all time Combine records and won individual events. The New York Jets own Bryan Thomas is a proud Parisi alum.

Jets Nation is one of several television programs about the Jets that air on SportsNet New York. SportsNet New York – a 24/7 premiere sports and entertainment network and the official year-round television home of the New York Jets, provides Jets fans with more than 230 hours annually of exclusive and in depth Jets related content.

For a complete media schedule and future air times for Jets Nation, please regularly check our website at www.newyorkjets.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets DL Nathan Shepherd: 'The Time is Now'

HC Robert Saleh Refers to Veteran Depth Player as "The King of Strain"

news

Draft Preview | Running Backs: Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker Look Like 1A & 1B

Best of the Rest at RB Include a Georgia Back and a Spiller, and the Day 3 Diamond Is a Cougar

news

Where Are They Now: Carl Greenwood

Catch Up with the Former Defensive Back from UCLA

news

SI.com's Albert Breer Finds Jet/Bengals' Free Agency Comparisons

NFL Draft Will Provide Jets an Opportunity to Walk Away with Four Starters

news

OTAs Can't Arrive Soon Enough for Re-Signed Jets FB Nick Bawden

He's Ready to Contribute Any Way He's Asked & Loves What the Team Has Been Doing This Offseason

news

Jets Donate $1 Million to Aid Ukranian Relief Efforts

$100,000 A Month Will Be Given to Various Charities

news

Tackle Greg Senat, a Native New Yorker, Returns to Jets

Green & White Originally Acquired Him off Waivers from Colts Before Season Finale at Bills

news

Jets to Host Free Draft Party at MetLife Stadium on April 28

Free Draft T-Shirt for First 5,000 Fans, Player Autographs, Locker Room Tours, Live Music and More

news

Draft Preview | Trio of Bulldog Linebackers Could Be Selected in First 2 Days

Devin Lloyd, Nakobe Dean Headline 'Backers; Handful of Senior Bowl Prospects in the Mix to Be Selected

news

Jets and Nike Announce the 2022 Girls High School Flag Football Schedule

Season Kicks Off April 5 and will Conclude with Semifinals and Championship Games at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4

news

Jets Release Veteran Tight End Ryan Griffin

In 3 Seasons with the Green & White He Had 70 Catches for 667 Yards and 7 TDs

news

Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | NFL Network Has Joe Douglas Selecting CB, WR in Round 1

CBS Sports Has Green & White Trading with Kansas City Chiefs

Advertising