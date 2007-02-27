Be A Part of the Jets Nation This Saturday





The 2006 season may be over, but the Jets organization is as active as ever and Jets Nation on SportsNet New York is bringing all the important action to you, our fans.

Beginning this Saturday, March 3rd at 11:30 AM, Jets Nation will give you an inside look at Jets players, coaches and team personnel.

With coaching changes in place, free agency and the draft around the corner, Jets Nationis the place to be as the Jets gear up for the coming season.

Jets Nation is a 30-minute program with 22 unique episodes throughout the off-season. It's hosted by Brian Custer, Greg Buttle and Ray Lucas, with special contributor Adam Schein.

The first episode, this coming Saturday, will provide fans with an overview of the latest Jets news followed by an in depth segment on The Parisi School, the nation's authority in preparing college football players for the NFL Combine. Over the past six years, the Parisi School has helped more than 70 players many of whom have shattered all time Combine records and won individual events. The New York Jets own Bryan Thomas is a proud Parisi alum.

Jets Nation is one of several television programs about the Jets that air on SportsNet New York. SportsNet New York – a 24/7 premiere sports and entertainment network and the official year-round television home of the New York Jets, provides Jets fans with more than 230 hours annually of exclusive and in depth Jets related content.