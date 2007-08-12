Barton's Fitting In and Flying Around the Defense

Aug 12, 2007 at 03:05 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

6983_rgb.jpg

Barton eyes the snap

In many ways, Eric Barton became a forgotten man during the first couple weeks of training camp. But after head coach Eric Mangini named the veteran inside linebacker the defensive player of the game for his play against the Falcons on Friday night, reporters flocked to him this afternoon.

"It is a good thing to know you performed well," Barton said of the recognition for his four-tackle performance. "There are things I can do to get better, and I'm sure I'll do that this week and play better next Friday."

The 6'2", 245-pound Barton has impressed the coaching staff. Out of the public spotlight, the Maryland alum has made quiet progress.

"Eric has really improved on his run fits and his ability to strike the blocker," Mangini said. "That was something he focused on and we talked about in the off-season as one of his goals. He did a good job of working prior to camp, prior to OTAs, on things that were more strength-and-conditioning-related but translated into that."

Barton started 15 games last season and tallied 100 tackles in his first year in the Jets' 3-4. He shared inside responsibilities with Jonathan Vilma and both men have set their sights on an improved run defense.

"That has been a key point of emphasis for Jonathan and myself to get that down," said Barton of the fits. "We worked with Andy [Dickerson, defensive quality control coach] and [linebackers] Coach [Jim] Herrmann a lot this off-season. Those are small particular things that can help you win games."

Barton described himself as "much more comfortable" now in Year 2 of the defense. He praised an assistant defensive line coach who was quite the player in his day.

"Bryan Cox has helped me out a lot," he said. "He played the same defense and he's told me and Jon a couple of things that makes things a lot easier in what to look for. Also some things to expect when you are in certain fronts and they are in certain offenses, things like that keep you kind of a step ahead."

The Jets added David Harris to their linebacker mix in April. Harris, a second-round selection from Michigan, is a talented player whom Barton is not afraid to counsel. The nine-year vet, now in his fourth season with the Green & White, knows football is a business.

"I took it as they were trying to make the team better," he said of the pick. "David is a good player and we are a better team because of him."

"I've found that Eric has worked extremely hard, especially as the season progressed last year and training camp progressed last year, I thought he kept getting better and better," added Mangini. "That really wasn't in relationship to any new players. That was just him improving in the system and getting more familiar with that."

Vilma, now in his fourth year, and Barton have a good feel for each other on the field. Their fiery personalities mesh and the defense follows their lead.

"I think being a year together with Eric, we'd always been playing well together. And I think with the technique now in the 3-4, we're trying to play off each other, understand the little things about it, Vilma said. "I guess when he [Mangini] says we're similar, it's probably about the knowledge of the game. We both love the game, we both love to go out there and fly around. You see it when we're out there. We have fun, we're excited, we slap hands, we're teammates, the whole nine."

Barton describes the defense in terms of the unit taking precedence over individual stats. He is a good communicator and had become the ultimate pace-setter at practice.

"I try to because you never are going to get these practices back," he said. "Every day you have to go out there and work. If you lose a day because of focus or an absence of concentration, you don't get to get it back. It's just a lost day."

And if you hear chirping out here on the training camp fields, No. 50 is probably involved. He is an emotional catalyst who can get guys going on either side of the ball.

"It makes it fun, too," he said of the talk. "It doesn't make it seem like you're out here this long, so that's part of it as well."

In more ways than one, EB is making a lot of noise and people are listening.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Preseason Game Recap | Aaron Rodgers' Summer Start a Success; Jets Down Giants 32-24

Garrett Wilson Makes Early Impact; Brandin Echols Produces Points for the Defense 
news

Aaron Rodgers Makes Long-Awaited Debut, Guides Jets to Quick TD in Win over Giants

QB Said He Had Some Butterflies, but Added of Fans' Ovation When He Took Field, 'That Was a Special Moment'
news

Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers Are Acing Chemistry Class

After Grabbing TD Pass, Second-Year WR Says His New QB 'Makes Football a Whole Lot of Fun'
news

Robert Saleh on Jets' First-Team Defense: 'They Are Ready'

Captain C.J. Mosley: 'I Feel like We have a Full Defense'
news

Aaron Rodgers Among the Reasons Jets-Giants Has a Bit More Buzz This Summer

Veteran QB to Take First Live Snaps in Saturday's Preseason Finale
news

Watch | Jets at Giants Preseason Game Stream

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Saturday's Preseason Game
news

Inside the Numbers | The Aaron Rodgers Preseason File

Jets QB Hasn't Played in Summer Game Since '18, Summer Finale Since '12. Those Streaks End Saturday Night
news

John Franklin Myers: Jets Defensive Line Has a 'Unique Opportunity'

Veteran DL Excited for Game Action Against the Giants  
news

Jets Notebook | Grass or Turf, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Has His Feet on the Ground

As Veteran Duane Brown Returns, O-Line Is Taking Shape
news

Jets Release S Dane Cruikshank

Veteran Had Appeared in 52 Games Over Five Seasons 
news

Duane Brown: 'Appreciative of the Journey' Back to Football

Veteran Left Tackle Encouraged by How Shoulder Felt in Practice
news

Eminem Salutes Jerome Kapp for Performance on Hard Knocks

After Recreating '8 Mile' Jets WR Praised by Rapper on Social Media
Advertising