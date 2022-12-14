Bart Scott: 'Essentially, the Playoffs Start Now for the Jets'

After a 1-6 start, Detroit has gone on a 5-1 tear, averaging 32.2 points a game the past five weeks. Over that span, QB Jared Goff has hit on 8 TD passes (without an interception) for a 107.9 QB rating. One of the Lions' strengths is an offensive line that has given up the third-fewest sacks (19) this season. Detroit has been particularly efficient in the red zone, converting a league-high 74% of the time.

In addition, Lions head coach Dan Campbell has shown he's willing to take chances -- Detroit have gone for it on fourth down 28 times this season, third-most in the NFL; and over the past two seasons they have pulled off 7 fake punts.

"They [the Jets] had better take care of business," Scott said. "They have to win some games. Whenever you let games get away from you they come back to bite you in the butt. Now you've got the Lions and Jacksonville and you have to go and beat Seattle and beat Miami [both on the road]. It's easier said than done. If it was easy to do, everyone would do it.

"It's how you make your name, it's how you make your fame. When the chips are down what do you do?"

The day after the Jets' 20-12 loss at Buffalo, Saleh told his players and shared with reporters his belief that the Jets could possibly end up facing the Bills again at Highmark Stadium in the playoffs.

"I think that goes over well [with the players]," Scott said. "It'll be wild-card week, you're not favored. You need to get your mind right for the concept of coming back there and playing in that environment when the stakes are higher."

As the Jets prepare for Sunday's game, questions remain about the availability of QB Mike White (ribs) and DL Quinnen Williams (calf). For Scott, Williams -- who notched his career high 10th and 11th sacks last week-- is potentially the league's Defensive Player of the Year. The Madbacker said he also agrees with Saleh's decision to elevate Zach Wilson from his inactive status the past two weeks to the No. 2 signal-caller.

"Think about the team and the impact and change from last year in almost every [defensive] category and the big difference is that Quinnen has been dominant," he said. "Why not Defensive Player of the Year? From an interior lineman standpoint, he's got the same sack total as these outside guys. Why not?"

He added: "And if Zach had done enough to prove he's healthy and has better fundamentals, I think Zach should be the backup."

Though the Jets are in the playoff hunt, to some people -- including Scott -- they are playing with house money since few expected such a quick turnaround after last season's 4-13 record. A rejuvenated defense, and an influx of talented rookies and key free-agent acquisitions have made a huge impact.

"This is almost a bonus year, you take it as far as you can go," Scott said. "Build off it with draft equity and cap space."