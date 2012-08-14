Bart Scott and Jets Replay Going Live

Aug 14, 2012 at 02:22 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

We have an exciting week of live programming planned for Jets Nation here on the site.  Things will heat up Tuesday when Bart Scott appears on "Jets Talk LIVE" and then we will recap the MetLife Bowl between the Jets and the Giants Saturday evening with our first installment of "Jets Replay".

Jets Talk LIVEShortly after Coach Ryan finishes up his Tuesday news conference at 12:15 PM ET, we'll continue live around 12:45 PM from inside our Cortland studio at Corey Union.  The Madbacker is scheduled to be our first guest with another player possible to finish things off.  Fans can ask questions live, but feel free to fill out the form on the side of the page or on twitter: @nyjets to get in some early asks.  Nissan is a proud presenter of JTL.Jets ReplayJets Nation extends across the map, but the problem for years is there has been limited postgame access for fans of the team out of the area.  Well we think you're going to like "Jets Replay" because we are producing a live postgame show after all home games at the Met.  We are happy to have BMW on board as a sponsor and this live stream will be unique because fan questions/comments will be integrated throughout the program.  You'll hear from players and coaches immediately after the game as we'll provide a comprehensive wrap of each Jets' home contest.

Jets on CBS2-HDOur local affiliate — CBS2-HD — will again broadcast the Jets game for a second consecutive week as the MetLife Bowl Trophy will be on the line.  At halftime, I'll join CBS sideline reporter Otis Livingston for a segment and answer a pair of twitter questions on the air.  You can participate on Saturday night by sending your question to twitter:@nyjets.  Kickoff for Jets, Giants is slated for 7:00 PM.

*Updated 8/14/12 at 9:22AM

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

