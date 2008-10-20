Auction, Day 4: Still Time to Register and Bid





The auction of Jets Coaches Club seats enters its fourth day today. There are still seats available and time to register for the auction and to submit bids.

Among the seats available are some 50-yard-line and front-row seats in the Coaches Club, the best seats in the house. Bidding began Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information visit www.jetscoachesclub.com.

The team will give fans 15 years to complete terms for all PSLs purchased in the auction. Full payment and 5-year payment plans are also purchase options. The auction is scheduled to run through Monday, Oct. 27, exclusively on StubHub.

The auction will open with a minimum bid of $5,000 per seat for each PSL in order to prequalify bidders. Bidding on a variety of seat locations will be staggered throughout the auction. Tickets will be auctioned in minimum lots of two.

The greater of $5,000 or 20 percent is needed for a down payment. The winning bidder will incur an initial charge of $5,000 and will then have 30 days to pay the remainder of the down payment.

Following the Coaches Club Auction, the sale of Club Member PSLs will follow during the winter. The remainder of the seats, including the seats with no PSLs, will be available in the spring of 2009.

Aside from the auction, the sale of seats in the New Jets Stadium will use a priority system based first on seniority, according to Jets box office records, and then on seat location. Waitlist members will have the opportunity to purchase seats after season tickets holders. Depending on availability, season ticket holders will be able to upgrade to a Club-Member PSL or a PSL in the lower bowl or mezzanine end zone or to purchase a seat that requires no PSL in the best available location.