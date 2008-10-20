Auction, Day 4: Still Time to Register and Bid

Oct 20, 2008 at 09:05 AM
100708_trump_320.jpg


The auction of Jets Coaches Club seats enters its fourth day today. There are still seats available and time to register for the auction and to submit bids.

Among the seats available are some 50-yard-line and front-row seats in the Coaches Club, the best seats in the house. Bidding began Sunday at 10 a.m. For more information visit www.jetscoachesclub.com.

The team will give fans 15 years to complete terms for all PSLs purchased in the auction. Full payment and 5-year payment plans are also purchase options. The auction is scheduled to run through Monday, Oct. 27, exclusively on StubHub.

The auction will open with a minimum bid of $5,000 per seat for each PSL in order to prequalify bidders. Bidding on a variety of seat locations will be staggered throughout the auction. Tickets will be auctioned in minimum lots of two.

The greater of $5,000 or 20 percent is needed for a down payment. The winning bidder will incur an initial charge of $5,000 and will then have 30 days to pay the remainder of the down payment.

Following the Coaches Club Auction, the sale of Club Member PSLs will follow during the winter. The remainder of the seats, including the seats with no PSLs, will be available in the spring of 2009.

Aside from the auction, the sale of seats in the New Jets Stadium will use a priority system based first on seniority, according to Jets box office records, and then on seat location. Waitlist members will have the opportunity to purchase seats after season tickets holders. Depending on availability, season ticket holders will be able to upgrade to a Club-Member PSL or a PSL in the lower bowl or mezzanine end zone or to purchase a seat that requires no PSL in the best available location.

The New Jets Stadium is scheduled to open for the 2010 season. The team in late August announced its seating plan, which includes no PSLs for all 27,000 seats in the upper bowl and financing options for all PSL owners.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Which Jets Flew Under the Radar in 2022?

Bryce Huff Had Career-High 3.5 Sacks; DJ Reed Named Pro Bowl Alternate

news

Jets DT Sheldon Rankins: 'There's Still a Level I Haven't Reached'

Veteran Says That Quinnen Williams' Growth Has Been 'Special to Watch'

news

Inside the Numbers | Jets Were the Best at Preventing Offensive TDs

Putting the '22 Season to Bed with Some Eye-Opening Numbers that Bode Well for '23

news

Jets Tyler Conklin Headed into Offseason: 'A lot of Room to Grow'

Conklin This Season Amassed Most Yards By a Jets TE Since 2011

news

Jets Undrafted FA Safety Tony Adams: 'When My Time Came, I Was Ready for It'

Rookie Showed 'Resiliency' in the Early Going, Finished Strong in the Deep Middle for the Green & White

news

Where Are They Now: Jesse Johnson

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Colorado

news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Says New OC Will Inherit a 'Really Good Young Group of Skill Players'

Schedule Rotation Gives Jets a 10th 'Home' Game in 2023 Season

news

LG Laken Tomlinson Showed Durability in First Season With the Jets

Tomlinson Plans to Spend Offseason With His Family

news

Jets OT Mekhi Becton Motivated for a Comeback

Young Tackle Says "I Look Really Skinny Now"

news

WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sauce Gardner Nominees for 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Award

Winner to Be Selected by a Fan Vote, Announced During Super Bowl Week

news

Jordan Whitehead Looks to Past and Present, Likes What He Sees for Jets' Future

The Secret for Veteran Safety's Current Team to Emulate His Buccaneers of 2019-20? 'It's All About Chemistry'

news

Jets RB Breece Hall Says Knee Injury Will Be a 'Blessing' in the End

Humbled Rookie Running Back Appreciated the Small Things When He Was Away from the Team

Advertising