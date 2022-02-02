At the Senior Bowl, a Familiar Role for Jets TEs Coach Ron Middleton

Middleton was being modest. Even though Saleh still got credit for the 26-21 win over the Jaguars and had Zoom-ed in on all the meetings during the week, the touch applied by "Riverboat Ron" through gameday was much appreciated by the players.

And the offensive players especially enjoyed Middleton's application of the go-for-it philosophy the Jets took into the game. They attempted to convert five fourth downs, their most in a game since Rex Ryan went for it five times at Kansas City in 2014 and their most in a win since Joe Walton, in his first game as Jets HC, converted four of five in the 1983 season opener at San Diego. And the three conversions vs. the Jaguars, all involving QB Zach Wilson (one rush, two completions, including the 1-yard TD pass to Conor McDermott), were the most by the Jets since a 3-for-3 day against Arizona in 2008.

"My son texted me the other night and said the memes are out there saying the punters and field goal kickers should get all their work in practice because we're not going to use them in the game," Middleton said with a chuckle. "But that's not the case. Different deal, different mindset. We want to see these guys perform in game-type situations.

"You know, the idea of the dumb jock, that's no more. You've got to be able to take it from the meeting room to the practice field to the game field. And this is a great opportunity to see how they digest that information, how they process it, and can they work with it."