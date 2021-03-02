As NFL Free Agency Looms, Jets' Vision Is Clear

The calendar has shifted to March and the coming spring promises new hope and renewal. The Green & White are taking advantage of the longer days with ongoing preparations for free agency and the draft.

In two weeks, the Jets and the NFL's 31 other clubs will be allowed to negotiate with agents of prospective free agents. And then on St. Patrick's Day, the 2021 NFL League Year will commence with free agency and the onset of the league's trading period. The Jets, more than $67 million under the projected salary cap according to OvertheCap.com, have bountiful options and different directions available to pursue.

Both Jets' GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh are expected to meet virtually with the media this week instead of the tradition of coaches and league executives huddling with the media at the NFL's Scouting Combine. As the fight with the pandemic rages on, the NFL continues to make necessary adjustments with the aim of keeping people as healthy as possible.

Speaking of health, the Jets will embark on an offseason with healthy capital in terms of dollars and draft assets.

"Part of what we've done is try to put ourselves in a better financial health moving forward," Douglas told reporters last November. "I think we're on our way to doing that. But ultimately, I think when you look at successful organizations, no matter what the sport, you don't see a lot of teams that build long-term success by buying their way out of it. You see the teams, the organizations, that have long-term success, they draft well and they develop their players. I think that's the model. I think that's our vision."

The Jets have 19 players who can become unrestricted free agents including Team MVP Marcus Maye; OLB Jordan Jenkins, the team's longest-tenured player; plus the NFL's third-leading career rusher in Frank Gore; and former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco. When the Jets were struggling last season, Douglas reiterated that his vision for the Green & White had not changed.