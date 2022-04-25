As Jets Embark on NFL Draft Week, Conversations Could Heat Up

After the Jets hired Saleh in January 2021, they not only landed Wilson in the draft ,but Douglas also secured G Alijah Vera-Tucker (Round 1, No. 14), WR Elijah Moore (Round 2, No. 34) and RB Michael Carter (Round. 4, No. 107) before taking six defensive players on the draft's third day including nickel Michael Carter II (Round 5, No. 154) and CB Brandin Echols (Round 6, No. 200).

"It's Year 2," Hogan said. "The level of comfort that we have with the coaching staff and what they designate as their profile for each of the positions, now we, including our player personnel and scouting staff(s), have a comfort of what they want. It is a combination of what they want in their profile and our understanding of what they want in their profile and then bringing it into the building in addition to the guys who have the highest level of character, the desire to improve with a growth mindset, and guys that not only want to make it to the NFL but have a sustainable career."

The Jets want competitors and Douglas said that he wants to add some "freaks" to a team looking to close the gap inside the AFC East. The Jets, who also have picks 35 and 38 in Round 2, have four top-40 selections for only the third draft since 1970.

"We go into every draft with our top 150 players, and they're ranked specifically for the New York Jets," Douglas said. "I think you can get into trouble if you start going need vs best player available. So, I think it's important for us to really follow the board, and always take the best player available."

If Douglas keeps his top four selections, he expects them to be starters at some point. In a perfect world, he added that third-round picks will ultimately become starters as well. But after trading back in 2020 and moving up in 2021, Douglas will operate with flexibility on the trade front.