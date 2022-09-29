As Jets Defense Prepares to Tackle Pittsburgh, the Password Is 'Communication'

C.J. Mosley: 'We're Focusing on Our Jobs and What We Have to Do for Our Team to Be Great'

Sep 29, 2022 at 05:08 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SS2_8642-communication-thumb

Communication. We know how important that is in relationships, in the workplace, in education. Yet even while players and coaches mention the C-word quite a bit, it is not generally the first thing fans think of when they chat up their favorite team. It's talent, opponent, fundamentals, teamwork, playcalls...and, oh yeah, communication.

As in communication, or lack of it, hit the Jets defense hard in their Sunday home loss to the Bengals.

"We're having an overemphasis on our communication," LB C.J. Mosley said after Thursday's practice. "We felt we were doing a good job in practice. For some reason, it just didn't carry over into the game in some spots, third down."

The issue came up after the game when CB D.J. Reed talked to reporters, "I would say we have to communicate more."

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich agreed.

"We will get it right," Ulbrich said. "You have coaches committed to it, you have players committed to it. I think really all D.J. is saying is we'll do everything imaginable to get this thing right. Do mistakes, communication errors happen? Sometimes, especially early in a season, they do. Are they OK? Absolutely not. So we've got to continue to work on communication, execution and third down for sure."

The communication angle made itself known in the first quarter and on crunch downs. Ulbrich said the Jets went into the game with more of a man-coverage approach to Joe Burrow and company but shifted to more zone after the Bengals converted all four of their third-down situations in the opening quarter, two of them going for touchdowns.

A prime example of miscommunication occurred on Cincinnati's third TD. WR Ja'Marr Chase was split wide right, RB Joe Mixon was in the right slot. Mixon angled right and both LB Quincy Williams and rookie CB Sauce Gardner went to him. Chase, uncovered, cut inside into the end zone and gathered in Burrow's quick 5-yard toss.

"It was a communication breakdown," Ulbrich said. "It can't happen. And I put that on myself. Too much defense, obviously, and they're speaking to me through that. So I will adapt and make sure we are better in that way."

The process is well under way this week, according to Mosley and Carl Lawson, two old AFC North defenders who are now Jets and going up against their former home-and-home opponents.

"I think all three levels, we've done a good job of getting what the coaches wanted and what the players wanted and have that communication. That's definitely improved. We came together after the game to do that."

"For this week," Mosley said, "we've been emphasizing just talking to each other on the field, more hand signals, meeting after practice, just focusing on our jobs and what we have to do in order for our team to be great."

The Jets have an opportunity to make that communication pay. The Steelers, with Mitch Trubisky at QB in the post-Big Ben era, have scuffled to get their offense on track. They're 31st in the NFL in total yards/game, 28th in pass yards/game, tied for 24th in third-down conversions, 32nd in possession time, 32nd in punt drive percentage (50.0%), 32nd in 3-and-out drive rate (32.4%).

Pittsburgh also has great coaching in Mike Tomlin and his staff, a Terrible Towel-twirling fan base, and a superb tradition that includes beating the Jets 10 times in their 11 visits since 1970. So new and improved Green & White communication will be invaluable but it won't be enough. What could carry the day for the Jets is that they have new and improved personnel to do that communicating.

"Fortunately, we have a group of players that is the best collective unit I've been around from the standpoint that they're not OK with this and we're not OK with this as a coaching staff," Ulbrich said. "We're both putting in every single imaginable resource to fix it and get it right and get it better. And I really believe that's going to come to fruition this week, I do."

Practice Gallery | Top Images from Thursday of Steelers Week

See the top photos from Thursday's practice leading up to the road game against the Steelers.

E_SS2_9487
1 / 28
E_SS2_9716
2 / 28
E_SS2_9970
3 / 28
E_SS2_9097
4 / 28
E_SS2_9818
5 / 28
E_SS2_9889
6 / 28
E_SS2_9023
7 / 28
E_SS2_9956
8 / 28
E_SS2_9170
9 / 28
E_SS2_9717
10 / 28
E_SS2_9768
11 / 28
E_SS2_9661
12 / 28
E_SS2_9377
13 / 28
E_SS2_9611
14 / 28
E_SS2_9045
15 / 28
E_SS1_0123
16 / 28
E_SS2_8753
17 / 28
E_SS2_9879
18 / 28
E_SS2_8559
19 / 28
E_SS2_8710
20 / 28
E_SS2_8991
21 / 28
E_SS2_8593
22 / 28
E_SS2_8960
23 / 28
E_SS2_8069
24 / 28
E_SS2_8095
25 / 28
E_SS1_0032
26 / 28
E_SS2_8145
27 / 28
E_SS2_8642
28 / 28
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets RB Breece Hall: 'I'm Reaching My Stride'

Iowa State Product is NFL's Only Rookie with 100 Yards Rushing and Receiving

news

5 Players to Watch When Jets Travel to Pittsburgh to Take On Steelers

Which Zach Wilson Will We See in Return to Action? Are WR Elijah Moore & DL Quinnen Williams Building Momentum?

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 at Steelers - Thursday

CB Brandin Echols (Hamstring) Limited at Practice on Thursday

news

How Did Jets QB Zach Wilson Look in His First Full Practice on Wednesday?

WRs Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis Impressed with 2021 No. 2 Overall Pick

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Practices Full, He's Set to Start Sunday and He's a Happy Camper

2nd-Year Signal-Caller on Return to Action at Pittsburgh: 'I'm Super-Excited...I'm 100 Percent, I'm Ready to Go'

news

3 Things to Know | Week 4 Jets at Steelers

Zach Wilson on Track to Make Regular-Season Debut; O-Line Continues to Shuffle Players

news

HC Robert Saleh Says Rookie RT Max Mitchell Is 'Ascending at a Rapid Level'

Jets' Fourth-Round Selection Has Taken Most Snaps Among Rookie Tackles

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 at Steelers - Wednesday

Quincy Williams (Ankle) DNP; Zach Wilson Was a Full Participant

news

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson to Start Sunday vs. the Steelers 'If All Goes Well'

Jets HC Robert Saleh: Second-Year QB Is "Ready to Roll"

news

Jets' LG Alijah Vera-Tucker: 'Everyone Is Holding Their Own' on the O-Line

AVT Calls QB Zach Wilson, Who Is Expected Back vs. Steelers, "My Dog"

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Steelers

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Game Against Pittsburgh

Advertising