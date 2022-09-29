As Jets Defense Prepares to Tackle Pittsburgh, the Password Is 'Communication'

A prime example of miscommunication occurred on Cincinnati's third TD. WR Ja'Marr Chase was split wide right, RB Joe Mixon was in the right slot. Mixon angled right and both LB Quincy Williams and rookie CB Sauce Gardner went to him. Chase, uncovered, cut inside into the end zone and gathered in Burrow's quick 5-yard toss.

"It was a communication breakdown," Ulbrich said. "It can't happen. And I put that on myself. Too much defense, obviously, and they're speaking to me through that. So I will adapt and make sure we are better in that way."

The process is well under way this week, according to Mosley and Carl Lawson, two old AFC North defenders who are now Jets and going up against their former home-and-home opponents.

"I think all three levels, we've done a good job of getting what the coaches wanted and what the players wanted and have that communication. That's definitely improved. We came together after the game to do that."

"For this week," Mosley said, "we've been emphasizing just talking to each other on the field, more hand signals, meeting after practice, just focusing on our jobs and what we have to do in order for our team to be great."

The Jets have an opportunity to make that communication pay. The Steelers, with Mitch Trubisky at QB in the post-Big Ben era, have scuffled to get their offense on track. They're 31st in the NFL in total yards/game, 28th in pass yards/game, tied for 24th in third-down conversions, 32nd in possession time, 32nd in punt drive percentage (50.0%), 32nd in 3-and-out drive rate (32.4%).

Pittsburgh also has great coaching in Mike Tomlin and his staff, a Terrible Towel-twirling fan base, and a superb tradition that includes beating the Jets 10 times in their 11 visits since 1970. So new and improved Green & White communication will be invaluable but it won't be enough. What could carry the day for the Jets is that they have new and improved personnel to do that communicating.